Incora Announces $500M+ in Business Renewals

Returning Customers Include Both Hardware and Chemicals Businesses



Maintains Market Leading Position and Continues to Deliver High-Quality and Innovative Solutions for Customers

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, (collectively, “Incora” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative supply chain management solutions, is pleased to announce it has successfully renewed existing contracts totaling more than $500 million in annualized business revenue. Many of the multi-year renewals will run through the end of the decade, providing Incora the opportunity to continue to develop these strong customer partnerships over the long term.

“It is a testament to our committed teams that we have successfully renewed all of our major contracts due at this time,” said Dave Fawcett, Chief Commercial Officer. “These strong, long-term relationships, coupled with great service and a responsiveness to ever-changing requirements, are the reason for Incora’s exceptional track record of renewals in the last twelve months. Many of these customers have renewed their contracts for multiple years, which is clear evidence of our great relationships and the integral role we play in our customers’ supply chains. I’m excited for this opportunity to continue to work with our valued customers.”

More than 25 major contracts have been renewed in this period, from the second half of 2023 through the first half of 2024, and are now in their third or fourth cycle of renewal with Incora. The renewals include a strong mix of the Company’s customer base, across the Aerospace, Defense and Industrial sectors. Incora’s strength is its buying power and scale with close to $2 billion in annualized spend in Chemicals and Hardware.

Over the past few months, the Company has made significant operational and financial improvements across the business, resulting in increased vendor collaboration, maximized safety stock service levels and a strong financial position to support customer needs and growth. The Company will continue to focus on delivering exceptional service and empowering customers to meet their critical business needs.

About Incora

Incora is the trade name for the group of companies formed by Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

