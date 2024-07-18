The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors a DKMS Donor Drive

BOSTON, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DKMS collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.



At Framingham State University, an exciting endeavor took shape as Jennie Osber, the volunteer project leader, led a collaboration between the University’s Aspiring Health Professionals Club and the nonprofit organization DKMS. DKMS, known for combating blood cancer and disorders, focuses on awareness, donor recruitment, and fundraising to cover registration costs for bone marrow donors, thereby supporting vital research in blood cancer therapies.

The event centered on encouraging attendees to join the bone marrow registry by undergoing a simple cheek swab process facilitated by DKMS-provided kits. Thanks to Osber's efforts, the event saw an impressive turnout, with approximately 30 new participants signing up for the registry and word spreading rapidly across campus.

The collected cheek swab samples were swiftly dispatched to DKMS for crucial human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing. This essential step enhances the chances of successful bone marrow transplants by identifying compatible donors, offering hope to those grappling with blood cancer.

This event at Framingham State University not only advanced DKMS's mission but also underscored the profound impact of community engagement in the fight against blood cancer. The commitment of SBB Research Group Foundation and DKMS volunteers exemplified the power of collective action in making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals affected by blood disorders.

For further information, please visit dkms.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

