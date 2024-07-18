PHOENIX AMERICAN AWARDED HONORS BY THREE INDUSTRY PUBLICATIONS IN FIRST HALF OF 2024

LARKSPUR, CA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix American is pleased to announce the company has been recognized for three awards for industry excellence in the first half of 2024. Private Equity Wire, PAN Finance and Financial Services Review have each honored Phoenix American for operational proficiency and outstanding service for private equity and venture capital funds. These distinctions recognize the company’s deep experience, advanced technology and commitment to service excellence for alternative investment funds.

Private Equity Wire Emerging Manager Awards - Best Administrator, Client Service

The annual Private Equity Wire US Awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in the US across a wide range of categories. For more than a decade, Private Equity Wire has been recognizing excellence in the fields of fundraising, portfolio performance and service provision – based on input from an allocator board, peer surveys, editorial expertise and data analysis. For 2024, Phoenix American was named Best Administrator, Client Service for Emerging Managers.

PAN Finance – Fund Administration Services of the Year 2024

The Pan Finance awards program was established to be a true indicator of excellence. Identifying organizations and individuals that have excelled in their respective fields, allows Pan Finance to shine a spotlight on and applaud leading examples of best practices. Following a subscriber nomination process, the PAN Finance research team gathers extensive intelligence on shortlisted organizations from media partners, industry contacts and trusted sources. Evaluations are made by a panel of veteran business journalists before a recommendation is made to the editorial team. Phoenix American was awarded Fund Administration Services of the Year 2024.

Financial Services Review – Top 10 Fund Administration Services Provider

Financial Services Review magazine provides in-depth insights and analysis on the financial industry, focusing on the latest trends, innovations and best practices of financial services providers. It serves as a valuable resource for financial professionals, offering expert commentary and industry updates. The Financial Services Review awards aim to recognize and honor outstanding companies and individuals in the financial sector who have demonstrated excellence in service, innovation and leadership. These awards highlight achievements and promote best practices, fostering growth and development within the financial industry. Phoenix American was awarded Top 10 Fund Administration Provider 2024.

“We are honored by the industry recognition we have received this year,” said Andrew Constantin, Chief Operating Officer at Phoenix American. “Our priority is supporting the success of our client funds and serving investor needs. We are proud of our success and this recognition is very gratifying.”

About Phoenix American

Phoenix American provides back-office outsourcing, fund administration services, fund accounting, transfer agent services and investor relations to fund sponsors in the alternative investment industry. The company also provides managing agent, accounting and corporate services for structured finance in the global commercial aircraft and aircraft engine leasing industry. The company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with SFS, providers of sales reporting and data analytics for mutual funds and ETFs. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Larkspur, CA.