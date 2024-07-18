AMCHAM Presents John C. Langley Award to Roger Rigaud, U.S. Consul General in Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives of the AMCHAM Northeast Chapter Council presented an extraordinary recognition to the outgoing U.S. Consul General in Monterrey, Roger C. Rigaud.

According to the statutes of the AMERICAN CHAMBER, the John C. Langley Medal is awarded for extraordinary merit to individuals who exhibit outstanding leadership that promotes the Chamber's vision, fostering free trade and binational integration.

"Between 2021 and 2024, Consul Rigaud has closely supported our Chamber. He served as honorary president of the Chapter with extremely active participation. He accompanied us on the 'Extend our Reach' missions in Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, and La Laguna, and has been a tireless promoter of our business community and binational integration," stated Lorenzo Barrera, President of the AMCHAM Northeast Chapter.

"[My team and I] are very proud to support investment development and to collaborate in integrating other areas of Mexico into the North American production chains," said Consul Rigaud.

"Roger Rigaud's guidance and support for our 'Extend our Reach' campaign played a fundamental role in the evolution of the Monterrey Chapter into what is now known as the Northeast Chapter. By doing so, the Chapter has experienced rapid growth not only in new members but also in geographic presence, all with the aim of contributing to North America's growth through nearshoring. The John C. Langley Medal is the highest honor the Council can bestow upon a true friend of AMCHAM," shared Carlos García, President of the National Council of AMCHAM.





ABOUT AMCHAM

The AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF MEXICO was founded in 1917 as an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization affiliated with two of the most active and important business organizations in the world: the United States Chamber of Commerce and the Association of American Chambers of Commerce of Latin America (AACCLA).

Today, the more than one thousand companies grouped under AMCHAM/MEXICO represent 21% of the national GDP and generate 2.5 million direct formal jobs and six million indirect jobs, contributing significantly to the social and economic development of Mexico, as well as strengthening the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States. One of its priorities is to contribute positively to public policies and the binational business environment, as well as to the strengthening of the rule of law, particularly on issues that affect competitiveness, the business environment, and the security of company operations.

http://www.amcham.org.mx/ | @amchammexico

