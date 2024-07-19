Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market Size To Exceed USD 10.87 Billion by 2033 | CAGR Of 6.84%

New York, United States , July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 5.61 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.87 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Gasoline direct injection is another term for petrol direct injection (GDI). GDI technology introduces gasoline directly into the combustion chamber. Petrol is compressed before being supplied into each engine cylinder's combustion chamber via a common rail fuel line. Gasoline direct injection, which includes sensors, electronic control units, fuel pumps, fuel injectors, and other components, will grow popularity, particularly among high-performance automobiles, giving lucrative market opportunities. Sustained vehicle manufacturing, as well as regular changes to increasingly demanding regulations, are key drivers of long-term demand. Government regulations with the goal of reducing carbon dioxide levels in the manufacturing sector have increased demand for fuel direct injection systems (GDI). Technological advancements in improving GDI's thermal efficiency and performance are projected to enhance demand. However, the high cost of GDI systems and vehicle electrification limit the expansion of the petrol direct injection system sector.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Fuel Injector, Rail, Pump, Sensor, ECU), By Engine (4 Cylinder, 6 Cylinder, 8 Cylinder, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The sensor segment is expected to hold the largest share of the gasoline direct injection system market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the component, the gasoline direct injection system market is categorized into fuel injector, rail, pump, sensor, and ECU. Among these, the sensor segment is expected to hold the largest share of the gasoline direct injection system market during the anticipation timeframe. As engine sizes grow, so will the uses for advanced sensors. The number of sensors employed in I3 and I4 engines is likely to expand in the near future as engine reduction has little effect on horsepower.

The 4-cylinder segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the engine, the gasoline direct injection system market is categorized into 4-cylinder, 6-cylinder, 8 cylinders, and others. Among these, the 4-cylinder segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. Four-cylinder engine represent more than half of total market share. These strong powerhouses offer the ideal balance of efficiency and performance, making them the preferred choice for a variety of vehicles.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the gasoline direct injection system market over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the gasoline direct injection system market over the anticipation timeframe. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the largest market for small passenger cars, driven by strong demand in the auto industry. The rising vehicle type sector will benefit the area market. The market will be driven by rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles that fulfil stringent emissions regulations.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the gasoline direct injection system market during the anticipation timeframe. Germany, being the European Union's major automotive production centre, makes a considerable contribution to the petrol direct injection market. Efforts to minimise carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency are important factors encouraging the use of petrol direct injection systems in the country.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global gasoline direct injection system market are Motonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Denso Corporation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, Stanadyne LLC, and others

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Stanadyne developed a revolutionary alternative fuel injector for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle engines. The company developed a modular port injector that can deliver hydrogen, compressed natural gas, and dimethyl ether (DME) fuel.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global gasoline direct injection system market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, By Component

Fuel Injector

Rail

Pump

Sensor

ECU

Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, By Engine

4 Cylinder

6 Cylinder

8 Cylinder

Others

Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



