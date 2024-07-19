Kenya Construction and Infrastructure Projects Report 2024 - Kenya Embarks on Ambitious Infrastructure Investment to Achieve Vision 2030

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Construction and Infrastructure Projects Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kenya is the seventh-largest economy in Africa, with an estimated GDP of US$113 billion. It is the fourth-largest economy in Sub-Saharan Africa, after South Africa, Nigeria, and Ethiopia. The country is working towards becoming an upper-middle-income economy under its Vision 2030 development program.

President William Ruto's administration is in charge of delivering the vision's fourth medium-term plan which covers the 2023-27 period and has been estimated at US$121 billion, including US$58.5 billion to be spent on infrastructure.

Kenya's infrastructure investment plans span all the core construction sectors, including transport, power, water, health, housing, and tourism.

Kenya's development expenditure budget for the 2024/25 financial year amounts to about US$5.5 billion.

One of the key challenges facing the Ruto administration is addressing Kenya's chronic shortage of affordable housing, with demand estimated at more than 200,000 units a year. The private sector is being called upon to help deliver the country's housing programme, and there is an open call for rapid building construction technologies.

Another priority for the government is attracting investment to grow the tourism, sports, meetings, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), and medical travel sub-sectors. This is aimed at increasing the tourism industry's GDP contribution from 14% to 50% over the next decade.

In the power sector, where demand is growing by 5% each year, Kenya Electricity Generating Company is moving ahead with plans to develop 82.5MW of solar and 100MW of wind capacity, while also expanding its geothermal and hydro resources, investing in battery energy storage, developing a green energy park and exploring hydrogen opportunities.

It has been estimated that US$7.6 billion of investment is needed in the water and sanitation sector in order to achieve universal access by 2030.

Kenya National Highways Authority aims to construct 2,349km of roads and develop a 50-year national trunk road master plan by 2027.

The US$3.6 billion Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway project is one of dozens of PPP projects moving forward in Kenya.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive summary

2 Country Overview

3 Economic Overview

3.1 Vision 2030

3.2 MTPIV

4 Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

4.1 PPP Directorate

4.2 PPP projects

4.3 Privatisation programme

5 Key Government Clients

6 Transport - Ports

6.1 Third-party port management

6.2 Shimoni fishing port

6.3 Kisumu Port

6.4 Other ports

6.5 Dongo Kundu SEZ

7 Transport - Rail

7.1 SGR railway

7.2 MGR railway

7.3 Nairobi Commuter Railway

7.4 Mombasa Commuter Railway

7.5 LAPSSET Corridor

7.6 Regulatory reform

7.7 Railway cities

7.7.1 Nairobi Railway City

7.7.2 Eldoret Railway City

7.7.3 Kisumu Lakefront City

8 Transport - Airports

8.1 Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

8.2 Kisumu International airport

8.3 Eldoret International Airport

8.4 Domestic airports

9 Transport - Roads

9.1 Kenya National Highways Authority

9.2 Kenya Urban Roads Authority

9.3 Kenya Rural Roads Authority

10 Power

10.1 Kenya Electricity Generating Company

10.2 IPPs

10.3 Geothermal Development Company

10.4 Kenya Power And Lighting Company

10.5 Kenya Electricity Transmission Company

10.6 Interconnections

10.7 Rural Electrification And Renewable Energy Corporation

10.8 Nuclear energy

10.9 Hydrogen

10.10 Energy transition

10.11 Other projects

11 Water

11.1 Athi Water Works Development Agency

11.2 Tana Water Works Development Agency

11.3 Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency

11.4 Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency

11.5 Other WWDAs

11.6 Water PPPs

12 Social Infrastructure - Healthcare

13 Social Infrastructure - Education

14 Social Infrastructure - Affordable Housing

15 Tourism and Real Estate

15.1 Tourism

15.2 Stadiums

15.3 Real estate

15.3.1 Commercial real estate

15.3.1.1 Tatu City SEZ

15.3.1.2 Konza Technopolis

15.3.2 Residential real estate

16 Doing Business In Kenya

16.1 Business registration

16.1.1 Registration as a contractor

16.2 Permits and Licences

16.3 Public procurement

16.4 Construction costs

16.5 Recruitment and training

16.6 Dispute resolution

16.7 Health and safety

17 Industry Associations

