India Skin Boosters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Sinclair Pharma, Medytox, AbbVie, Merz Pharma, Galderma, Teoxane, IBSA farmaceutici, Allergan, PharmaResearch

The India skin boosters market size is anticipated to reach USD 43.02 million by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing number of beauty clinics and medical spas, the rapidly aging population, rising disposable income, and the growing popularity of celebrity culture are some of the key drivers of the Indian skin boosters market. The Indian regulatory authority, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), has implemented strict guidelines for the approval of skin boosters to ensure their safety, efficacy, and quality.







The leading companies in the skin boosters market are expanding their production capabilities and establishing new and sophisticated facilities to boost their market presence and attract more customers. This trend is driven by the rising demand for skin boosters that offer a minimally invasive and less risky alternative to traditional dermal fillers for improving skin texture, hydration, and elasticity.

As a result, major players in the market are investing heavily in R&D to develop new and advanced skin booster formulations and improved procedures and expand their distribution networks to reach a wider customer base in India. These strategies are expected to further fuel the growth of the skin boosters market in the forecast period.



India Skin Boosters Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the mesotherapy segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 54.4% in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption of the procedure in number of beauty clinics and medical spas

Based on gender, the female segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 85.4% in 2023, and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period about the contribution of women in the rising adoption of cosmetic procedures

Based on end use, the medical spa segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 64.5% in 2023. The dermatology clinics segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period

In April 2023, Merz Pharma announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Reinheim, located in the Odenwald region. This move aims to expand the company's production capabilities and enhance its manufacturing processes

