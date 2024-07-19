China Wearable Medical Devices Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow by Over $5 Billion to 2030 at a CAGR of 28.5%

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Site, By Grade Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China wearable medical devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2024 to 2030

Factors such as growing awareness about personal health monitoring, gradual developments in artificial intelligence, and the rising incidence of obesity and chronic illnesses drive the market growth. Instances include continuous glucose monitors (CGM), worn on the body to track blood sugar; electrocardiogram (ECG) patches, which record cardiac information; and wearable blood pressure monitors, which gather patients' variations in blood pressure.







The medical wearables devices market is expanding in China due to the country's aging population and rising healthcare expenditures. Favorable government initiatives and rapidly growing production facilities contribute to the industry's growth. For instance, in December 2021, the China FDA certified Huawei's Watch D as a Class II medical device. As a result, the business can provide the smartwatch with ECG and blood pressure capabilities in China.



Chinese companies have been launching new and innovative wearable medical devices catering to various health needs. For instance, in January 2022, Shenzhen-based manufacturer BBG Group launched a smart insole that can monitor foot pressure and provide real-time feedback to help prevent foot injuries and improve posture.



China Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the diagnostic devices segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 62.14% in 2023. The diagnostic devices segment includes wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors, blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, and other health-tracking devices

Based on application, the remote patient monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on site, the clip/strap/bracelet segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 51.19% in 2023. They track and display real-time heart rate & track daily physical activity, steps taken, calories burned, and sleep patterns

Based on grade type, the consumer segment held the largest majority share in 2023, due to their user-friendly features and emphasis on tracking personal fitness and health

In September 2023, Huawei's launch event in Barcelona announced a new era of fashionable, health-focused, and athletic wearables. Huawei aims to transform the wearables market by combining state-of-the-art technology, stylish design, and user-focused health features

Companies Featured

CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd

Huawei Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Cyrcadia Asia Limited

Wuhan UN-medical Technology Co. Ltd

Xiaomi Technologies

Omron Corporation

Abbott Laboratories Shanghai Co. Ltd

Medtronic

Apple, Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.5% Regions Covered China





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. China Wearable Medical Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. China Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. China Wearable Medical Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. China Wearable Medical Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Diagnostic Devices

4.4.2. Therapeutic Devices



Chapter 5. China Wearable Medical Devices Market: Site Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Site Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. China Wearable Medical Devices Market by Site Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Handheld

5.4.2. Headband

5.4.3. Clip/Strap/Bracelet

5.4.4. Shoe Sensors



Chapter 6. China Wearable Medical Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. China Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. Sports & Fitness

6.4.2. Remote Patient Monitoring

6.4.3. Home Healthcare



Chapter 7. China Wearable Medical Devices Market: Grade Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Grade Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. China Wearable Medical Devices Market by Grade Type Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

7.4.1. Consumer-grade Wearable Medical Devices

7.4.2. Clinical Wearable Medical Devices



Chapter 8. China Wearable Medical Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Segment Dashboard

8.3. China Wearable Medical Devices Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

8.4.1. Pharmacy

8.4.2. Online Channels

8.4.3. Hypermarkets



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Financial performance

9.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic initiatives

