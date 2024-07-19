India Nutritional Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Consumer Health Shifts and Nutritional Supplements Demand Attracting International Players

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Nutritional Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Sports Nutrition, Fat Burner), Formulation (Tablets, Capsules), Sales Channel, Consumer Group, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India nutritional supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 60.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing access to nutritional supplements and their increasing acceptance are some of the major factors driving the market growth. The increasing penetration of market players through various channels has increased consumers' access to nutritional supplements, thereby contributing to market growth. For instance, in April 2021, Fitday Private Limited announced the plans to open 50 brick-and-mortar stores in India by 2023. The company took this step to reach a larger consumer base and increase people's access to nutritional supplements.







The changing lifestyle in the country, such as lack of physical activities and changes in eating habits, has increased the occurrence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes in the country. According to the "Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022" report, the number of sudden deaths due to heart attack has increased from 28,413 in 2021 to 32,457 in 2022. This alarming rise in serious health conditions is anticipated to increase the demand for nutritional supplements and drive market growth.



India is witnessing a shift toward health consciousness and fitness, which has increased the demand for nutritional supplements in the country. These growth opportunities offered by the country's market are attracting several international companies and new products, further contributing to the market growth.

For instance, in September 2022, Centrum entered India with the launch of its Centrum Multivitamin range. This range meets the new age generation's needs in the country by recognizing the nutritional requirements of different ages and genders. These increasing product alternatives are anticipated to increase the consumption of nutritional supplements and drive market growth.



India Nutritional Supplements Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the functional foods and beverages segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 55% share in 2023 owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of consuming functional foods and beverages. On the other hand, the sport nutrition segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Based on formulation, the powder segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35% in 2023. The powder formation of nutritional supplements offers advantages to the consumer, such as easy consumption and can even be easily absorbed in the body.

The capsules segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030, owing to the increasing emphasis of market players on capsule supplement developments.

In October 2022, Dabur India Ltd announced the launch of the Real Health Peanut Butter range. This launch entered the company's peanut butter market and is anticipated to strengthen the company's Real portfolio.

Competitive Landscape

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Himalaya Wellness Company

Unilever

Cipla Health Limited (CHL)

Dabur India Ltd

GSK plc.

Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

MuscleBlaze

Britannia Industries

Abbott Laboratories

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Formulation outlook

2.2.3. Sales channel outlook

2.2.4. Consumer group outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. India Nutritional Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. India Nutritional Supplements Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. India Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. India Nutritional Supplement Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Sports nutrition

4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. Sport supplements

4.4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.2. Protein supplements

4.4.1.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.2.2. Egg protein

4.4.1.2.2.3. Soy protein

4.4.1.2.2.4. Pea protein

4.4.1.2.2.5. Lentil protein

4.4.1.2.2.6. Hemp protein

4.4.1.2.2.7. Casein

4.4.1.2.2.8. Quinoa protein

4.4.1.2.2.9. Whey protein

4.4.1.2.2.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.2.9.2. Whey protein isolate

4.4.1.2.2.9.3. Why protein concentrate

4.4.1.2.3. Vitamins

4.4.1.2.4. Minerals

4.4.1.2.4.2. Calcium

4.4.1.2.4.3. Potassium

4.4.1.2.4.4. Magnesium

4.4.1.2.4.5. Iron

4.4.1.2.4.6. Zinc

4.4.1.2.5. Amino acids

4.4.1.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.5.2. BCAA

4.4.1.2.5.3. Arginine

4.4.1.2.5.4. Aspartate

4.4.1.2.5.5. Glutamine

4.4.1.2.5.6. Beta alanine

4.4.1.2.5.7. Creatine

4.4.1.2.5.8. L-carnitine

4.4.1.2.6. Probiotics

4.4.1.2.7. Omega-3 fatty acids

4.4.1.2.8. Carbohydrates

4.4.1.2.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.8.2. Maltodextrin

4.4.1.2.8.3. Dextrose

4.4.1.2.8.4. Waxy maize

4.4.1.2.8.5. Karbolyn

4.4.1.2.9. Detox supplements

4.4.1.2.10. Electrolytes

4.4.1.3. Sport drinks

4.4.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.3.2. Isotonic

4.4.1.3.3. Hypotonic

4.4.1.3.4. Hypertonic

4.4.1.4. Sport foods

4.4.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.4.2. Protein bars

4.4.1.4.3. Energy bars

4.4.1.4.4. Protein gel

4.4.1.5. Meal replacement products

4.4.1.6. Weight loss products

4.4.2. Fat burner

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Green tea

4.4.2.3. Fiber

4.4.2.4. Protein

4.4.2.5. Green coffee

4.4.3. Dietary supplements

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2. Vitamins

4.4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2.2. Multivitamin

4.4.3.2.3. Vitamin A

4.4.3.2.4. Vitamin B

4.4.3.2.5. Vitamin C

4.4.3.2.6. Vitamin D

4.4.3.2.7. Vitamin E

4.4.3.3. Minerals

4.4.3.4. Enzymes

4.4.3.5. Amino acids

4.4.3.6. Conjugated linoleic acids

4.4.4. Functional foods or beverages

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2. Probiotics

4.4.4.3. Omega-3

4.4.4.4. Others



Chapter 5. India Nutritional Supplements Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Formulation Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. India Nutritional Supplements Market by Formulation Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Tablets

5.4.2. Capsules

5.4.3. Powder

5.4.4. Softgels

5.4.5. Liquid

5.4.6. Others



Chapter 6. Indian Nutritional Supplements Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Sales Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. India Nutritional Supplement Market by Sales Channels Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 7. Indian Nutritional Supplements Market: Consumer Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Consumer Group Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. India Nutritional Supplement Market by Consumer Group Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Infants

7.4.2. Children

7.4.3. Adults

7.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD million)

7.4.3.2. Age group 21 to 30

7.4.3.3. Age group 31 to 40

7.4.3.4. Age group 41 to 50

7.4.3.5. Age group 51 to 65

7.4.4. Pregnant

7.4.5. Geriatric



