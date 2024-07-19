Start of construction of the last five terraced houses in phase II of the Iseära project

Construction of the last five terraced houses and 29 new homes of phase II of the Iseära project, being developed by Liven Kodu 16 OÜ, a subsidiary of Liven AS, started this week at Kõrkja 1, 2, 3, 16 and Särje 3, Harkujärve village. The general contracting contract was signed with Tesron Ehitus OÜ, which has also been the general contractor for the construction of the previous terraced houses in the Iseära project.



The basic amount of the general contract for the construction is EUR 5.3 million, plus VAT, and the construction will be completed in autumn 2025. To date, 12, or 41%, of the 29 homes have been sold or reserved.

In total, the Iseära project will consist of 39 terraced houses and 13 apartment buildings in phases, with 384 homes, 4 commercial premises and a four-group day care centre. Phase I of the project was completed in 2023, the first 5 terraced houses of phase II will be completed in summer 2024, and the three apartment buildings and the last 5 terraced houses of phase II will be completed in 2025. During the phases to follow, 23 terraced houses and 10 apartment buildings are planned to be developed, with a total of more than 240 homes. The architect of the project buildings is Ars Projekt OÜ and the development and construction of the Iseära project has been financed by Bigbank AS. More information about the project can be found on the Iseära website.





Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee