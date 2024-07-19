Automotive Tech Frontier and Innovations Report 2024: Enhancing Vehicle Performance, Safety, and Sustainability

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech Frontiers: The Automotive Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the automotive industry edges towards an era of digital transformation, innovative technologies are at the forefront of this shift, enhancing vehicle performance, safety, and sustainability.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of these technological breakthroughs. It particularly focuses on high-impact innovation areas derived from the analyst's proprietary Technology Foresights tool such as advanced EV discharge prediction, sophisticated collision avoidance systems, and the development of dual-voltage charging stations.
Each innovation area is explored in depth, revealing its drivers, challenges, and application areas for their potential to advance the automotive sector. The report offers detailed patent trends and strategic insights, empowering stakeholders to navigate the complexities of technological adoption and market integration effectively.
Sector innovation radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the automotive sector; 25+ ranked high-impact, near-term innovation areas in the automotive sector that includes supplementary patent details, deep-dive of 15 innovation areas that include their overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz and the methodology.
Scope
- Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the automotive sector
- High-impact, near-term innovation areas are ranked in the automotive sector by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details
- Innovation area deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz of select innovation areas
- Methodology details on how the innovation areas and companies are listed into select categories
Reasons to Buy
- The analyst's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Sector Innovation Radar: Automotive
- High-impact, Near-term Innovation Areas
- Innovation Area Deep-dive
- EV discharge prediction
- Collision avoidance systems
- Dual-voltage charging stations
- Fuel cell fault monitoring
- Hybrid fuel cells
- Direct-drive mechanism
- HEV drivetrains
- AR/VR head-up displays
- Disc brake actuators
- Micro-mobility fleet management
- AGV battery management
- Predictive acceleration control
- EV buses
- Direct injection type engines
- Biometric vehicle access
- Methodology
- Appendix
