Automotive Tech Frontier and Innovations Report 2024: Enhancing Vehicle Performance, Safety, and Sustainability

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech Frontiers: The Automotive Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the automotive industry edges towards an era of digital transformation, innovative technologies are at the forefront of this shift, enhancing vehicle performance, safety, and sustainability.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of these technological breakthroughs. It particularly focuses on high-impact innovation areas derived from the analyst's proprietary Technology Foresights tool such as advanced EV discharge prediction, sophisticated collision avoidance systems, and the development of dual-voltage charging stations.

Each innovation area is explored in depth, revealing its drivers, challenges, and application areas for their potential to advance the automotive sector. The report offers detailed patent trends and strategic insights, empowering stakeholders to navigate the complexities of technological adoption and market integration effectively.



Sector innovation radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the automotive sector; 25+ ranked high-impact, near-term innovation areas in the automotive sector that includes supplementary patent details, deep-dive of 15 innovation areas that include their overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz and the methodology.



Scope

Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the automotive sector

High-impact, near-term innovation areas are ranked in the automotive sector by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details

Innovation area deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz of select innovation areas

Methodology details on how the innovation areas and companies are listed into select categories

Reasons to Buy

The analyst's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Sector Innovation Radar: Automotive

High-impact, Near-term Innovation Areas

Innovation Area Deep-dive

EV discharge prediction

Collision avoidance systems

Dual-voltage charging stations

Fuel cell fault monitoring

Hybrid fuel cells

Direct-drive mechanism

HEV drivetrains

AR/VR head-up displays

Disc brake actuators

Micro-mobility fleet management

AGV battery management

Predictive acceleration control

EV buses

Direct injection type engines

Biometric vehicle access

Methodology

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB

Achates Power

Alphabet

Amperex Technology

Auto Network Gijutsu

Baidu

Baoding Innovation Great

Beijing Automotive

BMW

Borealis Technical

Brookfield Asset Management

BYD

Caterpillar

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

Ceres Enterprises

Chargepoint Pty

CNH Industrial

Denso

DJI Technology

Emerging Automotive

EON

Fallbrook Engineering

Ford Motor

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

General Motors

Gogoro

Hitachi

HK

Honda Motor

Honeywell

Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Motor

IMS Gear

Intel

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

Kawasaki Heavy

Kawasaki Jukogyo Kabushiki

Kia Motors

Kubota

Kymco Motors

LG

Man Energy Solutions

Mando

Mazda Motor

Mercedes-Benz Group

Mitsubishi Motors

Nidec

Nikola

Nio

Nissan Motor

NSK

NTN

NTT

Ocado

Oilwell Varco

Oshkosh

Phinergy

Porsche Automobil

Proterra

Qualcomm

Robert Bosch Stiftung

Rolls-Royce

Sharp

Shenzhen VMAX New

Shimano

Sokensha

Sony

Stella Vermogensverwaltungs

Stellantis NV

Subaru

Suzuki Motor

Takano Co

Tata Motors

TE Connectivity

The Saudi Public

Tokai Rika

Toyota Motor

Uatc

United Technologies

Volvo

Yamabiko

Yamaha Motor

Yupiteru

Zeppelin-Stiftung Co

Zhejiang Geely

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yywpyo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.