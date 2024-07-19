Organic Meat Market Set for 7.95% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 37.39 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the organic meat market will attain a value of USD 37.39 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.95% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing health consciousness around the world and the adoption of sustainable farming practices are projected to bolster the demand for organic meat over the coming years. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits associated with the consumption of organic meat will also create new opportunities for organic meat companies.

Organic Meat Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 20.27 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 37.39 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Meat Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Use of regenerative organic practices Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of meat contamination and growing emphasis on improving food quality



Organic Beef is Estimated to Remain the Most Popular Type of Meat Owing to its High Nutritional Content

Beef consumption is already high in most parts of the world and is increasing rapidly in others. The high nutritional value of beef with better protein and mineral content is what helps this segment hold a prominent market share. The growing preference of people for organic beef instead of traditional beef is what is helping this segment bring in major revenue for organic meat companies.

Demand for Organic Meat Through Online Channels is Surging Owing to Rapidly Expanding E-Commerce Industry

Ease of access and fast delivery times are key benefits that are helping online distribution channels to gain prominence. Busy lifestyles and a high preference for online shopping among consumers will also help this segment expand at a rapid pace over the coming years. Increasing internet penetration will also aid this segment’s expansion going forward.

High Consumption of Meat and Growing Popularity of Organic Products are Helping North America Lead Global Demand

North America is one of the top consumers of meat in the world and this is why it is automatically an opportune space for organic meat providers. The high spending potential of consumers in this region and the growing availability of organic meat products will also help North America maintain its dominance. The United States and Canada are key markets for organic meat suppliers looking to make a mark in this region.

Organic Meat Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising ethical concerns regarding animal husbandry

Growing adoption of sustainable practices in livestock farming

Increasing health consciousness among consumers

Restraints

High costs of production as compared to traditional meat

Complex regulatory compliance procedures

Limited awareness regarding the benefits of organic meat



Prominent Players in Organic Meat Market

The following are the Top Organic Meat Companies

Tyson Foods Inc.

Perdue Farms

JBS S.A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Hormel Foods Corporation

Applegate Farms LLC

Danish Crown A/S

Verde Farms

Organic Prairie

Coleman Natural Foods LLC

Key Questions Answered in Organic Meat Market Report

What drives the global organic meat market growth?

Who are the leading organic meat providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for organic meat in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing health consciousness among consumers, adoption of ethical and sustainable animal husbandry practices), restraints (complex certification and regulatory framework, lack of awareness regarding benefits of organic meat, high costs of organic meat products), and opportunities (use of regenerative organic practices), influencing the growth of Organic Meat market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Organic Meat market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

