Magnesium Market Research 2024 - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030: Consumer Preferences Towards Nutritional Supplements and Shift towards Lightweight Materials Bolsters Growth

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Magnesium is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Emerging trends in the magnesium market include the development of new magnesium-based materials for medical applications, such as biodegradable implants that naturally dissolve in the body without leaving any residue. Additionally, the drive towards sustainable and recyclable materials is enhancing the appeal of magnesium in various industries.

As magnesium recycling technologies improve, the environmental impact of magnesium production is expected to decrease, aligning with global sustainability goals and potentially lowering production costs. These factors combined suggest a promising growth trajectory for magnesium, supported by its expanding application range and the global shift towards lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly materials.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Aluminum Alloying Application segment, which is expected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Die Casting Application segment is also set to grow at 6.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.5% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Albemarle Corporation, Aremco Products, Inc., Belmont Metals, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Magnesium - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Use in Automotive Applications Spurs Magnesium Demand

Rising Environmental Concerns Propel Growth in Magnesium-Based Eco-Friendly Products

Innovation in Magnesium Alloys Throws the Spotlight on Aerospace Applications

Here's How Lightweight Properties of Magnesium Expand Addressable Market Opportunity in Electronics

Advances in Extraction and Processing Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Magnesium

Regulatory Shifts towards Reducing Emissions Generate Accelerated Demand for Magnesium in Construction

Increased Magnesium Usage in Personal Care Propels Market Growth

Biomedical Applications Drive Adoption of Magnesium Alloys

Growing Demand for High-Performance Materials Sustains Growth in Magnesium Market

Evolving Consumer Preferences Towards Nutritional Supplements Propel Magnesium Sales

Technological Breakthroughs in Recycling Processes Expand Magnesium's Sustainability Quotient

Shift towards Lightweight Materials in Military Defense Spurs Magnesium Utilization

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 73 Featured)

Albemarle Corporation

Aremco Products, Inc.

Belmont Metals, Inc.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA (CSN)

Dead sea Magnesium Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG

POSCO

PQ Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkd7s6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment