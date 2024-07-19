$6.6 Bn Herpes Simplex Virus Infections Markets - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030 with Coverage of 10+ Major Players Including Admedus, Agenus, and Aicuris Anti-infective Cures

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herpes Simplex Virus Infections - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Herpes Simplex Virus Infections is estimated at US$5.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the HSV infections treatment market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in antiviral drug formulations are enhancing the effectiveness and convenience of treatments, making them more accessible to a broader patient population. The rising prevalence of HSV infections worldwide, coupled with increasing awareness and diagnosis rates, is expanding the demand for effective management solutions. Consumer behavior trends towards proactive health management and the demand for convenient, over-the-counter treatment options are also contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities aimed at discovering new therapeutic agents and potential vaccines are expected to generate significant growth opportunities. The support from governmental and non-governmental organizations in terms of funding and awareness campaigns is further propelling market expansion. Collectively, these factors are driving robust growth in the HSV infections treatment market, addressing the needs of an increasing number of affected individuals globally.



Regional Analysis



Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.



Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Admedus Limited, Agenus Inc., Aicuris Anti-infective Cures Gmbh, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 269 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Use of Antiviral Medications Propels Growth in HSV Treatment Market

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Early Detection

Research into HSV Vaccines Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Public Health Initiatives and Awareness Campaigns Drive Adoption of Preventive Measures

Rising Prevalence of HSV Infections Spurs Demand for Effective Management Solutions

Advancements in Antiviral Drug Formulations Generate Demand for Improved Treatments

Increasing Over-the-Counter Treatment Options Expand Market Reach

Innovations in Suppressive Therapy Techniques Sustain Growth in HSV Treatment Market

Development of Long-Term Protective Vaccines Bodes Well for the Market

Advances in Genetic and Molecular Research Expand Opportunities for Novel HSV Treatments

Increasing Incidence of Stress and Immunocompromised Conditions Spurs Demand for HSV Management

Personalized Medicine and Tailored Therapies Drive Adoption of Customized HSV Treatment Plans

Digital Health Solutions and Telemedicine Enhance Access to HSV Treatments

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Admedus Limited

Agenus Inc.

Aicuris Anti-infective Cures Gmbh

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chimerix Inc.

Clinigen Group Plc

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Maruho Co. Ltd.

Merck

Mylan

Novartis

Sanofi Pasteur

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

