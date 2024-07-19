FREEBIRDS CERTIFIED AS A “GREAT PLACE TO WORK”

Austin TX, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebirds World Burrito, the Texas fast-casual brand known for its fresh, made-to-order burritos and bowls, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® for July 2024-2025. This prestigious certification is a testament to Freebirds’ commitment to creating an exceptional workplace environment, fostering a culture of positivity, inclusivity, and camaraderie among its team members, referred to as The Tribe.

According to the survey conducted by Great Place to Work®, an impressive 83% of Freebirds Tribe members reported that it is a great place to work, significantly higher than the 57% average for employees at other U.S.-based companies. This remarkable achievement highlights the positive and inclusive culture that Freebirds has cultivated across its 64 locations.

“Receiving this certification is a huge accomplishment in our industry and reflects our dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment where our tribe members can thrive.” said Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “Our Tribe members are at the heart of everything we do, we embrace diversity, individuality, and boldness and we strive to create an environment where all feel valued, supported, and inspired.”

Freebirds prides itself on its Texan roots, emphasizing a commitment to Texan hospitality. Inspired by Texas traditions, the menu showcases local ingredients and bold flavors that embody the spirit of the Lone Star State. The company’s mission is clear and unwavering: to deliver craveable food and exceptional service to every guest as One Tribe.

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on employees’ feedback on the Trust Index™ survey, which measures key areas such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to become Great Place To Work-Certified.

As Freebirds World Burrito continues to grow and expand, it remains committed to maintaining its status as a Great Place to Work®. “We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work certified as we pride ourselves in creating people focused initiatives which produce operational excellence,” said VP of People, Michelle Johnson. “We owe our continued success to the dedicated Freebirds Tribe and thank them for all they do every day to earn this incredible recognition”. The company looks forward to building on this achievement and continuing to set the standard for workplace excellence in the fast-casual dining industry.

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer’s choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds’ customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it’s our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there’s something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

