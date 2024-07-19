Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Insights, 2024-2030: Discover the Strategies and Developments of 369 Competitors in this $197.2 Billion Market

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Skin Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cosmetic Skin Care is estimated at US$139.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$197.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

How is the Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Anti-Aging Products segment, which is expected to reach US$61 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5%. The Sensitive Skin Products segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $30.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $30.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ascendis Health, Beiersdorf AG, Eminence Organic Skin Care, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 369 Featured):

Ascendis Health

Beiersdorf AG

Eminence Organic Skin Care

ESPA International (UK) Ltd.

Guinot SAS

L'Oreal Group

Natura Bisse International, SA

Obagi Medical Products, Inc.

Pevonia International

Shiffa Dubai Skin Care Cosmetics LLC

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

SkinMedica, Inc.

THALGO Group

The Aromatherapy Co.

The Body Shop International PLC

The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 925 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $139.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $197.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Cosmetic Skincare

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

What to Expect from the Global Economy in 2024? Will We Be Still Searching for a Landing?

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Although Past Peak, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue into 2024

Climate Change Will Remain a Long-Term Worry for the Global Economy

Global Oil Prices Remain Volatile Amid Acute Geopolitical Uncertainty & Tensions that Heighten Threat of Market Shocks: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

While Still Not in the Comfort Zone, the Expected Steeper Fall in Inflation in 2024 Can Cushion Economic Growth: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Mild Slowdown on Cards for 2024, as the Global Economy Attempts to Balance Recovery While Navigating Through Wars, Political Conflicts & Decades-High Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Cosmetic Skin Care Market

Beauty & Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic

Competitive Landscape

Cosmetic Skin Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Regional Market Analysis

Distribution Channel Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Skin Care Trends to Shape the Future Market Growth

Select Recent Innovations

Increased Focus of Companies on Proactive Skincare Protection-Offering Products

New Skincare Techniques such as Face Icing to Emerge

Focus on Creating Skincare Products for Gen Z to Gain Older Demographics

The Rising Trend of 'Skinimalism'

Combining Whole Body Wellness with Skincare

Popularity of K-Beauty-Inspired Multibalm Sticks to Increase

Melanin-Rich Skincare Routine to Witness More Takers

Focus on Skincare Products for Stress Relief

Products of the Future to Emphasize on Protecting Skin Barrier

Focus of Consumers to Increase on Microbiome Skincare Products

Growing Consumer Desire to Retain Youthful Appearance Drives Sales of Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide Presents Opportunities for Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

What's Trending in Anti-aging Products Market

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

Rising Sales of Anti-Wrinkle Products

Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Spurs Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products

Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application

Organic Skin Care Products: Thriving Category of Cosmetic Skin Care Market

Innovative Digital Technologies to Influence Skin Care Market

Beauty & Skin Care Industry Undergoes Makeover Riding on Latest Wave of Technology Trend

Novel Skincare Brands Make Way into the Market

Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand for Medicated skin Care Products

Skin Moisturizers Continue to Remain Popular

Advanced Moisturizers to Deal with the Atopic Dermatitis Menace

Popularity of Cosmeceuticals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Skin Lightening Products Continue to Gain Momentum

Creams Lead the Global Skin Lightening Market

Synthetic Products Lead, Natural Products Poised for High Growth

Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape

Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor

Global Skin Lightening Products Market by Nature of Ingredient (in %) for 2022E

Demand Continues to Surge for Effective Sunscreens

Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2023

Antioxidant Ingredients Prove a Hit among Sunscreen Brands

Women Continue to Hold Sway in the Global Skin Care Products Marketplace

Growing Participation of Women in Workforce and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Physical Appearance Augurs Well for Skin Care Products Market: Women as % of Labor Force by Region (2023))

As Men Focus on Personal Grooming & Hygiene, Demand Surges for Male Skin Care Products

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Demand for Sustainable Skincare Products Gain Momentum

Skin Care Products with Natural & Organic Ingredients Find Growing Acceptance among Eco-Conscious Consumers

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Green Movement Trend Impacts Dynamics in the Skin Care Market

Rising Popularity of Personalized Skin Care Products

Flourishing E-Commerce Sector Provides Growth Opportunities for Skin Care Products

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Increasing Environmental Pollution Drive Demand for Anti-Pollution Skin Care Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xo63fa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

