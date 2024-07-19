North American Portable Storage & Modular Space Rental Markets Report 2024

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 North American Portable Storage & Modular Space Rental Markets Report Bundle" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American rental markets for modular space and portable storage are both undergoing significant transformation, driven by robust demand across various sectors such as construction, education, commercial, and government. Projected to reach $6.1 billion and nearly $5 billion by 2030 respectively, these industries present a landscape filled with challenges and abundant opportunities for growth.

Market Overview

In 2023, the modular space rental market saw the construction segment dominating with an estimated 44% share, followed closely by education and government sectors. The market experienced notable growth of 15% in 2021 and 20% in 2022, driven by extended equipment lead times during the pandemic, a construction boom, and inflationary pressures. However, 2023 saw a gradual slowdown, reverting to pre-pandemic levels. The U.S. market is poised for consistent growth, while Canada might face a temporary setback due to a decline in building permits, with recovery expected by 2025.

Similarly, the portable storage rental market was led by the construction sector in 2023, with significant contributions from the commercial segment. Urbanization, infrastructure development, and the expansion of construction activities are the primary drivers of this market. Portable storage containers are widely used in commercial settings, meeting diverse needs such as e-commerce distribution, retail support, and logistics optimization. These versatile solutions are also increasingly adopted by government, education, and military sectors for field hospitals and equipment storage.

Key Trends and Drivers

Both markets are experiencing rising rental prices, driven by heightened demand and the cost-effectiveness and sustainability of modular and portable storage solutions. Modular spaces are finding applications beyond traditional construction, including temporary offices, healthcare facilities, disaster relief efforts, and retail spaces. Similarly, portable storage containers are proving essential for diverse business domains due to their adaptability and functionality.

Environmental consciousness is driving the adoption of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient practices. In the modular space sector, strategies like waste reduction and smart energy management systems are gaining prominence. The integration of technology, including smart building systems and IoT devices, enhances the functionality and efficiency of both modular spaces and portable storage solutions, catering to evolving consumer demands.

Market drivers for both sectors include a surge in commercial applications, urbanization, infrastructure development, economic growth, and institutional use. However, they also face common restraints such as supply chain interruptions, industry business cycles, heightened competition, and regulatory challenges. The skilled labor deficit further impedes operational efficiency, hindering equipment transportation and maintenance services.

Strategic Adaptation and Innovation

To navigate the dynamic landscape, market participants must strategically expand rental fleets into untapped regions while optimizing existing resources. Non-traditional markets such as temporary residential housing, public education, and healthcare facilities offer avenues for sustained development. In the portable storage market, the expansion of Value-Added Products and Services (VAPS) can maximize revenue through customizable solutions and targeted pricing strategies, enhancing competitiveness. An example is Mobile Mini's PRORACK by WillScot, which introduces adjustable surfaces to portable storage containers, significantly expanding their functionality.

Heightened competition underscores the importance of strategic positioning in overcoming persistent supply chain delays and regulatory compliance challenges. Rental companies should develop strategies for sustained growth and customer diversity, recognizing the cyclical nature of the industry. Flexibility and affordability are key to meeting evolving demands, particularly in the construction and commercial sectors.

Regulatory Compliance and Sustainability

Addressing evolving regulations is paramount for both markets. Robust compliance strategies are necessary to mitigate growth barriers and ensure long-term success. Environmental, zoning, health, and safety regulations are critical considerations. Market participants must implement strategies for operational resilience and sustained growth, exploring untapped markets and optimizing resources amidst market uncertainties.

The adoption of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient practices is not only a regulatory necessity but also a market demand. Modular space and portable storage providers are increasingly focusing on sustainability, integrating technology to enhance functionality and efficiency. Smart building systems, IoT devices, and energy management solutions are becoming standard features in new offerings.

Future Outlook

The future of the North American modular space and portable storage rental markets is promising. Through strategic adaptation, innovation, and regulatory compliance, these industries can navigate challenges and capitalize on growth prospects. Major players such as WillScot Mobile Mini, ATCO, and McGrath RentCorp are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping the market's trajectory in the coming years. Other notable companies include Black Diamond Group, United Rentals, Modular Space Corporation, Triumph Modular, Satellite Shelters, Inc., Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC, and Redi-Bilt.

Strategic partnerships and proactive measures are essential for success in these evolving markets. By embracing flexibility, innovation, and sustainability, the modular space and portable storage rental industries can thrive amidst increasing competition and dynamic market trends. Understanding market fluctuations and capitalizing on emerging opportunities will be key to sustaining growth and ensuring long-term profitability.

In conclusion, the North American modular space and portable storage rental markets are set for significant growth, driven by diverse applications, environmental consciousness, and technological advancements. By navigating regulatory challenges and strategically expanding into new markets, industry participants can harness the abundant opportunities for sustained success.

Scope of the Reports

The North American Portable Storage Rental Market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2023-2030 for the United States & Canadian markets. The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by size (small, large, customized), power features (unpowered, electrified, solar powered, climate controlled), type (ConexBox, trailer mounted), end user group (construction, commercial, industrial, and government & institutions) and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the portable storage rental opportunity.

The North American Modular Space Rental Market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2023-2030 for the United States & Canadian markets. The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by size (small, large, customized), power features (unpowered, electrified, solar powered, climate controlled), type, end user group and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the portable storage rental opportunity.

These studies aim to provide a detailed analysis of the North American portable storage rental market and North American modular space rental market along with qualitative trends for the year 2023. The market numbers included in these reports represent revenues generated by companies operating the portable storage rental market and the modular space rental market in the U.S. and Canada.

These reports capture the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Major Companies Featured:

ATCO Ltd.

Black Diamond Group

CubeSmart

Door to Door Storage Inc.

Go Mini's

MI-BOX Mobile Storage & Moving

Modular Space Corporation

Redi-Bilt

Satellite Shelters Inc.

Triumph Modular

United Rentals

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Inc.

Vanguard Modular Building Systems LLC

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

