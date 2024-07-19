Global All-Terrain Service Robots Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 - Technological Convergence with Drones and UAVs Creates New Opportunities

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "All-Terrain Service Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for All-Terrain Service Robots was valued at an estimated US$697.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the all-terrain service robot market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for automation across various industries, driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency and reduce human intervention in hazardous or labor-intensive tasks. The rise in environmental concerns and the need for sustainable practices have also spurred the adoption of these robots in agriculture and environmental monitoring. Advances in robotics technology, such as improved battery life, enhanced artificial intelligence, and more affordable components, have made these robots more accessible and cost-effective for a broader range of applications.



Additionally, the growing investment in research and development by both private companies and government agencies is fostering innovation and expanding the capabilities of all-terrain service robots. Consumer behavior is also shifting towards greater acceptance and reliance on robotic solutions, driven by their proven benefits in enhancing productivity and safety. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and widespread adoption of all-terrain service robots across multiple sectors.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Defense & Military End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.6%. The Mining End-Use segment is also set to grow at 17.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $190.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 24.8% CAGR to reach $551.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agrobot, Hangzhou RoboCT Technology Development Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $697.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

All-Terrain Service Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Automation Strengthens Business Case for All-Terrain Service Robots

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Propel Growth

Enhanced Battery Life and Energy Efficiency Spurs Adoption

Rising Environmental Concerns Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Improved Sensing and Navigation Technologies Accelerate Demand

Integration of IoT and Robotics Impacts Market Dynamics

Modular and Scalable Robot Designs Generates Demand for Customized Solutions

Growing Applications in Agriculture Throws the Spotlight On Sector-Specific Opportunities

Defense Sector Adoption Sustains Growth Amid Security Concerns

Labor Shortages in Key Industries Drives Adoption of Automated Solutions

Enhanced Safety Features Generate Demand in Hazardous Environments

Rising Use in Search and Rescue Operations Expands Market Scope

Technological Convergence with Drones and UAVs Creates New Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

Agrobot

Hangzhou RoboCT Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

Innok Robotics

Kiwibot

Knightscope, Inc.

QinetiQ Group PLC

ReconRobotics, Inc.

Robo-Team Ltd.

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Segway Robotics.

ST Engineering Land Systems Ltd. (STELS)

SuperDroid Robots Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89ut3e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment