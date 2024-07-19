Global Industrial Automation in Food Safety and Inspection Industry Research 2023-2030: Expanding Use of Cloud-Based Solutions Strengthens Business Case, Focus on Minimizing Human Error Drives Adoption

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Automation in Food Safety and Inspection Industry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industrial Automation in Food Safety and Inspection Industry was valued at an estimated US$2.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





In the coming years, the integration of AI and predictive analytics in food automation systems is expected to make rapid gains. The technologies utilize data from various sources to forecast potential risks and optimize production processes, enabling proactive management of food quality and safety. The adoption of advanced imaging technologies, such as hyperspectral imaging, which enhances the detection of contaminants and foreign materials, is poised to grow. The use of non-contact automation solutions is on the rise, offering greater flexibility and reliability in harsh environments.



Additionally, the focus on improving traceability through real-time tracking systems is gaining momentum, helping businesses manage recalls more efficiently and comply with stringent regulatory requirements. These trends highlight the ongoing evolution and innovation in automation technologies, driving the future growth of the food industry by ensuring higher standards of safety and quality.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Demand for Food Safety Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Spur Innovations in Food Inspection

Integration of IoT Devices Strengthens Business Case for Automated Systems

Enhanced Traceability Requirements Drive Adoption of Automation Technologies

Increasing Regulatory Requirements Propel Growth in Automation Adoption

Technological Innovations in Hyperspectral Imaging Propel Market Growth

Growing Emphasis on Reducing Food Waste Expands Market Potential

Automation Solutions for Real-Time Monitoring Accelerate Demand

Here`s How Enhanced Safety Protocols Propel Adoption in Food Processing

Automation in Traceability Systems Spurs Growth in Compliance Solutions

Public Awareness of Food Safety Issues Throws the Spotlight on Advanced Technologies

Integration with Existing Food Safety Systems Enhances Market Dynamics

Collaborative Robotics (Cobots) Generate New Opportunities in Food Safety

Real-Time Data Collection and Analysis Sustain Growth in Food Inspection

Expanding Use of Cloud-Based Solutions Strengthens Business Case

Focus on Minimizing Human Error Drives Adoption of Automated Systems

Evolving Food Safety Standards Shape Market Trends

