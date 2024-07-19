Societe Generale: Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Regulated Information
Paris, 19 July 2024
Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE.
Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:
- 15,000 shares
- € 4,962,098.00
As a reminder:
- on the date of signing the liquidity account, i.e August 22, 2011 the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- € 170,000,000.00
- the amendment of December 19, 2018 to the liquidity account reduced these resources to:
- 0 share
- € 5,000,000.00
- as of 31 December 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- € 5,201,621.00
The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 01 January to 30 June 2024 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.
As a reminder, the liquidity contract has temporarily been suspended from 27 May 2024 to 25 June 2024 throughout the share buyback period.
|DATE
|NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
|NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
|QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
|QUANTITY OF SALE
|TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
|TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
|02/01/2024
|38
|40
|14,000
|11,500
|344,386.00
|283,498.00
|03/01/2024
|33
|8
|9,250
|2,750
|223,951.75
|66,640.75
|04/01/2024
|6
|44
|1,178
|10,178
|28,341.50
|247,386.47
|05/01/2024
|16
|20
|3,000
|3,000
|72,543.00
|72,618.00
|08/01/2024
|35
|10
|4,000
|4,000
|98,084.00
|98,216.00
|09/01/2024
|21
|42
|13,500
|13,000
|333,328.50
|321,347.00
|10/01/2024
|63
|36
|21,701
|13,000
|532,000.02
|319,631.00
|11/01/2024
|87
|37
|25,299
|13,700
|599,991.08
|324,511.90
|12/01/2024
|16
|7
|4,000
|4,000
|94,408.00
|94,988.00
|15/01/2024
|17
|11
|3,000
|1,800
|69,939.00
|42,096.60
|16/01/2024
|13
|7
|2,500
|2,500
|57,682.50
|57,900.00
|17/01/2024
|11
|2
|2,000
|1,000
|45,538.00
|22,920.00
|18/01/2024
|11
|50
|4,200
|10,600
|96,705.00
|245,178.00
|19/01/2024
|11
|7
|3,400
|3,000
|78,863.00
|69,780.00
|22/01/2024
|14
|17
|6,500
|9,500
|152,282.00
|223,677.50
|23/01/2024
|6
|7
|2,000
|3,500
|46,740.00
|82,173.00
|24/01/2024
|2
|41
|2,500
|14,000
|59,262.50
|331,968.00
|25/01/2024
|39
|28
|12,500
|12,044
|293,500.00
|284,081.83
|26/01/2024
|44
|33
|13,000
|11,956
|308,451.00
|283,680.01
|29/01/2024
|36
|55
|17,500
|20,000
|413,875.00
|473,800.00
|30/01/2024
|33
|43
|15,000
|15,000
|356,865.00
|356,925.00
|31/01/2024
|44
|43
|17,500
|17,500
|418,880.00
|419,300.00
|01/2024
|596
|588
|197,528
|197,528
|4,725,616.85
|4,722,317.06
|01/02/2024
|44
|31
|25,000
|15,000
|576,150.00
|347,085.00
|02/02/2024
|31
|63
|10,000
|20,000
|230,800.00
|464,040.00
|05/02/2024
|53
|14
|18,500
|8,500
|426,018.00
|195,253.50
|06/02/2024
|39
|45
|16,500
|13,500
|372,669.00
|306,342.00
|07/02/2024
|19
|9
|7,000
|3,000
|155,659.00
|66,831.00
|08/02/2024
|168
|255
|64,000
|68,000
|1,415,936.00
|1,511,300.00
|09/02/2024
|21
|11
|8,500
|2,500
|185,665.50
|54,740.00
|12/02/2024
|9
|9
|2,000
|2,000
|43,350.00
|43,490.00
|13/02/2024
|28
|22
|5,193
|4,193
|112,495.96
|90,988.10
|14/02/2024
|16
|46
|7,250
|9,750
|156,708.75
|211,214.25
|15/02/2024
|20
|31
|3,428
|6,178
|74,253.91
|134,217.05
|16/02/2024
|50
|35
|9,160
|11,410
|202,518.44
|252,663.04
|19/02/2024
|31
|8
|8,000
|4,500
|175,416.00
|99,315.00
|20/02/2024
|10
|49
|4,000
|20,000
|88,224.00
|442,660.00
|21/02/2024
|58
|41
|16,500
|16,500
|368,280.00
|368,362.50
|22/02/2024
|45
|60
|25,490
|18,000
|574,009.31
|405,594.00
|23/02/2024
|17
|60
|10,510
|18,000
|235,487.06
|404,568.00
|26/02/2024
|20
|26
|6,750
|6,750
|150,032.25
|150,396.75
|27/02/2024
|28
|26
|7,500
|7,500
|167,355.00
|167,422.50
|28/02/2024
|9
|21
|5,000
|5,000
|112,085.00
|112,210.00
|29/02/2024
|35
|20
|10,000
|10,000
|224,600.00
|224,950.00
|02/2024
|751
|882
|270,281
|270,281
|6,047,713.18
|6,053,642.69
|DATE
|NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
|NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
|QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
|QUANTITY OF SALE
|TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
|TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
|01/03/2024
|26
|8
|9,240
|9,240
|209,664.84
|209,766.48
|04/03/2024
|29
|21
|8,000
|8,000
|180,280.00
|180,520.00
|05/03/2024
|32
|31
|10,500
|10,500
|239,137.50
|239,200.50
|06/03/2024
|67
|51
|30,000
|22,500
|687,450.00
|514,822.50
|07/03/2024
|10
|15
|2,500
|10,000
|57,950.00
|230,030.00
|08/03/2024
|42
|50
|10,000
|10,000
|231,620.00
|232,210.00
|11/03/2024
|26
|21
|11,000
|11,000
|254,903.00
|254,925.00
|12/03/2024
|38
|55
|17,500
|17,500
|412,685.00
|412,860.00
|13/03/2024
|24
|36
|7,600
|7,600
|179,861.60
|180,439.20
|14/03/2024
|50
|36
|18,154
|18,154
|426,147.00
|426,092.53
|15/03/2024
|26
|38
|10,000
|10,000
|235,840.00
|235,970.00
|18/03/2024
|47
|22
|13,500
|13,500
|319,950.00
|320,328.00
|19/03/2024
|24
|10
|12,000
|6,000
|288,852.00
|144,024.00
|20/03/2024
|10
|18
|3,500
|9,500
|83,842.50
|228,636.50
|21/03/2024
|21
|23
|21,000
|21,000
|513,513.00
|513,744.00
|22/03/2024
|59
|62
|28,500
|25,500
|701,755.50
|628,320.00
|25/03/2024
|15
|0
|7,000
|0
|169,253.00
|0
|26/03/2024
|11
|19
|5,000
|13,000
|120,795.00
|315,458.00
|27/03/2024
|40
|45
|12,500
|14,500
|302,625.00
|351,422.00
|28/03/2024
|28
|34
|12,000
|12,000
|294,996.00
|295,236.00
|03/2024
|625
|595
|249,494
|249,494
|5,911,120.94
|5,914,004.71
|02/04/2024
|25
|20
|6,000
|6,000
|148,620.00
|148,974.00
|03/04/2024
|24
|17
|10,000
|10,000
|252,030.00
|252,190.00
|04/04/2024
|51
|37
|20,300
|20,300
|516,614.70
|517,041.00
|05/04/2024
|52
|27
|20,000
|8,500
|501,980.00
|213,010.00
|08/04/2024
|13
|15
|10,495
|8,500
|263,644.90
|213,741.00
|09/04/2024
|14
|22
|10,000
|11,995
|249,680.00
|301,230.44
|10/04/2024
|28
|58
|10,000
|21,500
|250,580.00
|541,327.00
|11/04/2024
|66
|27
|25,100
|11,800
|642,936.50
|301,584.40
|12/04/2024
|0
|8
|0
|13,100
|0
|341,910.00
|15/04/2024
|82
|53
|16,500
|11,700
|420,156.00
|298,385.10
|16/04/2024
|89
|49
|17,000
|12,000
|413,678.00
|292,416.00
|17/04/2024
|132
|123
|30,000
|30,000
|726,510.00
|730,260.00
|18/04/2024
|22
|48
|4,182
|14,182
|102,003.16
|347,615.00
|19/04/2024
|35
|83
|17,500
|17,500
|428,015.00
|428,347.50
|22/04/2024
|21
|17
|6,600
|6,600
|164,419.20
|164,788.80
|23/04/2024
|37
|43
|6,800
|6,800
|171,672.80
|171,842.80
|24/04/2024
|38
|49
|18,200
|18,200
|459,240.60
|459,295.20
|25/04/2024
|22
|20
|10,000
|9,700
|250,620.00
|243,683.40
|26/04/2024
|28
|24
|16,500
|11,800
|418,902.00
|299,814.40
|29/04/2024
|16
|32
|5,000
|10,000
|127,860.00
|255,370.00
|30/04/2024
|41
|5
|11,500
|2,050
|293,020.00
|52,500.50
|04/2024
|836
|777
|271,677
|262,227
|6,802,182.86
|6,575,326.54
|DATE
|NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
|NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
|QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
|QUANTITY OF SALE
|TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
|TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
|02/05/2024
|26
|41
|12,618
|22,068
|325,165.86
|566,882.78
|03/05/2024
|64
|47
|40,000
|17,000
|1,011,760.00
|420,580.00
|06/05/2024
|47
|44
|10,600
|11,300
|255,746.20
|273,912.00
|07/05/2024
|10
|35
|7,300
|16,600
|180,039.90
|409,737.80
|08/05/2024
|59
|104
|20,500
|33,500
|509,589.00
|837,064.50
|09/05/2024
|15
|4
|3,863
|3,863
|97,208.53
|97,343.74
|10/05/2024
|53
|79
|14,000
|14,000
|361,452.00
|361,830.00
|13/05/2024
|26
|18
|10,500
|7,000
|276,601.50
|184,786.00
|14/05/2024
|37
|68
|16,550
|20,050
|450,342.05
|544,798.60
|15/05/2024
|68
|76
|24,000
|24,000
|659,568.00
|660,000.00
|16/05/2024
|90
|87
|36,326
|31,326
|991,227.56
|854,698.58
|17/05/2024
|24
|35
|9,500
|14,500
|258,248.00
|395,342.50
|20/05/2024
|27
|26
|4,330
|4,330
|119,711.51
|119,928.01
|21/05/2024
|51
|18
|12,200
|9,700
|334,999.80
|265,624.80
|22/05/2024
|26
|12
|10,450
|4,400
|286,361.35
|120,634.80
|23/05/2024
|33
|37
|5,050
|13,600
|138,248.80
|373,605.60
|24/05/2024
|27
|14
|7,862
|3,862
|213,814.95
|104,725.85
|05/2024
|683
|745
|245,649
|251,099
|6,470,085.02
|6,591,495.57
|26/06/2024
|11
|0
|6,000
|0
|133,596.00
|0
|27/06/2024
|45
|15
|11,000
|8,000
|242,550.00
|176,904.00
|28/06/2024
|22
|5
|4,440
|2,440
|97,564.56
|53,553.12
|06/2024
|78
|20
|21,440
|10,440
|473,710.56
|230,457.12
|S1/2024
|3,569
|3,607
|1,256,069
|1,241,069
|30,430,429.40
|30,087,243.69
Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com
Societe Generale
Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with more than 126,000 employees serving about 25 million clients in 65 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.
The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:
- French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.
- Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.
- International Retail, Mobility & Leasing Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.
Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).
In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.
For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.
Attachment