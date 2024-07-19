Societe Generale: Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Regulated Information

Paris, 19 July 2024

Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE.

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:

15,000 shares

€ 4,962,098.00

As a reminder:

on the date of signing the liquidity account, i.e August 22, 2011 the following assets appeared in the liquidity account: 0 share € 170,000,000.00







the amendment of December 19, 2018 to the liquidity account reduced these resources to:



0 share € 5,000,000.00







as of 31 December 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:



0 share € 5,201,621.00







The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 01 January to 30 June 2024 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

As a reminder, the liquidity contract has temporarily been suspended from 27 May 2024 to 25 June 2024 throughout the share buyback period.

DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 02/01/2024 38 40 14,000 11,500 344,386.00 283,498.00 03/01/2024 33 8 9,250 2,750 223,951.75 66,640.75 04/01/2024 6 44 1,178 10,178 28,341.50 247,386.47 05/01/2024 16 20 3,000 3,000 72,543.00 72,618.00 08/01/2024 35 10 4,000 4,000 98,084.00 98,216.00 09/01/2024 21 42 13,500 13,000 333,328.50 321,347.00 10/01/2024 63 36 21,701 13,000 532,000.02 319,631.00 11/01/2024 87 37 25,299 13,700 599,991.08 324,511.90 12/01/2024 16 7 4,000 4,000 94,408.00 94,988.00 15/01/2024 17 11 3,000 1,800 69,939.00 42,096.60 16/01/2024 13 7 2,500 2,500 57,682.50 57,900.00 17/01/2024 11 2 2,000 1,000 45,538.00 22,920.00 18/01/2024 11 50 4,200 10,600 96,705.00 245,178.00 19/01/2024 11 7 3,400 3,000 78,863.00 69,780.00 22/01/2024 14 17 6,500 9,500 152,282.00 223,677.50 23/01/2024 6 7 2,000 3,500 46,740.00 82,173.00 24/01/2024 2 41 2,500 14,000 59,262.50 331,968.00 25/01/2024 39 28 12,500 12,044 293,500.00 284,081.83 26/01/2024 44 33 13,000 11,956 308,451.00 283,680.01 29/01/2024 36 55 17,500 20,000 413,875.00 473,800.00 30/01/2024 33 43 15,000 15,000 356,865.00 356,925.00 31/01/2024 44 43 17,500 17,500 418,880.00 419,300.00 01/2024 596 588 197,528 197,528 4,725,616.85 4,722,317.06 01/02/2024 44 31 25,000 15,000 576,150.00 347,085.00 02/02/2024 31 63 10,000 20,000 230,800.00 464,040.00 05/02/2024 53 14 18,500 8,500 426,018.00 195,253.50 06/02/2024 39 45 16,500 13,500 372,669.00 306,342.00 07/02/2024 19 9 7,000 3,000 155,659.00 66,831.00 08/02/2024 168 255 64,000 68,000 1,415,936.00 1,511,300.00 09/02/2024 21 11 8,500 2,500 185,665.50 54,740.00 12/02/2024 9 9 2,000 2,000 43,350.00 43,490.00 13/02/2024 28 22 5,193 4,193 112,495.96 90,988.10 14/02/2024 16 46 7,250 9,750 156,708.75 211,214.25 15/02/2024 20 31 3,428 6,178 74,253.91 134,217.05 16/02/2024 50 35 9,160 11,410 202,518.44 252,663.04 19/02/2024 31 8 8,000 4,500 175,416.00 99,315.00 20/02/2024 10 49 4,000 20,000 88,224.00 442,660.00 21/02/2024 58 41 16,500 16,500 368,280.00 368,362.50 22/02/2024 45 60 25,490 18,000 574,009.31 405,594.00 23/02/2024 17 60 10,510 18,000 235,487.06 404,568.00 26/02/2024 20 26 6,750 6,750 150,032.25 150,396.75 27/02/2024 28 26 7,500 7,500 167,355.00 167,422.50 28/02/2024 9 21 5,000 5,000 112,085.00 112,210.00 29/02/2024 35 20 10,000 10,000 224,600.00 224,950.00 02/2024 751 882 270,281 270,281 6,047,713.18 6,053,642.69





DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 01/03/2024 26 8 9,240 9,240 209,664.84 209,766.48 04/03/2024 29 21 8,000 8,000 180,280.00 180,520.00 05/03/2024 32 31 10,500 10,500 239,137.50 239,200.50 06/03/2024 67 51 30,000 22,500 687,450.00 514,822.50 07/03/2024 10 15 2,500 10,000 57,950.00 230,030.00 08/03/2024 42 50 10,000 10,000 231,620.00 232,210.00 11/03/2024 26 21 11,000 11,000 254,903.00 254,925.00 12/03/2024 38 55 17,500 17,500 412,685.00 412,860.00 13/03/2024 24 36 7,600 7,600 179,861.60 180,439.20 14/03/2024 50 36 18,154 18,154 426,147.00 426,092.53 15/03/2024 26 38 10,000 10,000 235,840.00 235,970.00 18/03/2024 47 22 13,500 13,500 319,950.00 320,328.00 19/03/2024 24 10 12,000 6,000 288,852.00 144,024.00 20/03/2024 10 18 3,500 9,500 83,842.50 228,636.50 21/03/2024 21 23 21,000 21,000 513,513.00 513,744.00 22/03/2024 59 62 28,500 25,500 701,755.50 628,320.00 25/03/2024 15 0 7,000 0 169,253.00 0 26/03/2024 11 19 5,000 13,000 120,795.00 315,458.00 27/03/2024 40 45 12,500 14,500 302,625.00 351,422.00 28/03/2024 28 34 12,000 12,000 294,996.00 295,236.00 03/2024 625 595 249,494 249,494 5,911,120.94 5,914,004.71 02/04/2024 25 20 6,000 6,000 148,620.00 148,974.00 03/04/2024 24 17 10,000 10,000 252,030.00 252,190.00 04/04/2024 51 37 20,300 20,300 516,614.70 517,041.00 05/04/2024 52 27 20,000 8,500 501,980.00 213,010.00 08/04/2024 13 15 10,495 8,500 263,644.90 213,741.00 09/04/2024 14 22 10,000 11,995 249,680.00 301,230.44 10/04/2024 28 58 10,000 21,500 250,580.00 541,327.00 11/04/2024 66 27 25,100 11,800 642,936.50 301,584.40 12/04/2024 0 8 0 13,100 0 341,910.00 15/04/2024 82 53 16,500 11,700 420,156.00 298,385.10 16/04/2024 89 49 17,000 12,000 413,678.00 292,416.00 17/04/2024 132 123 30,000 30,000 726,510.00 730,260.00 18/04/2024 22 48 4,182 14,182 102,003.16 347,615.00 19/04/2024 35 83 17,500 17,500 428,015.00 428,347.50 22/04/2024 21 17 6,600 6,600 164,419.20 164,788.80 23/04/2024 37 43 6,800 6,800 171,672.80 171,842.80 24/04/2024 38 49 18,200 18,200 459,240.60 459,295.20 25/04/2024 22 20 10,000 9,700 250,620.00 243,683.40 26/04/2024 28 24 16,500 11,800 418,902.00 299,814.40 29/04/2024 16 32 5,000 10,000 127,860.00 255,370.00 30/04/2024 41 5 11,500 2,050 293,020.00 52,500.50 04/2024 836 777 271,677 262,227 6,802,182.86 6,575,326.54





DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 02/05/2024 26 41 12,618 22,068 325,165.86 566,882.78 03/05/2024 64 47 40,000 17,000 1,011,760.00 420,580.00 06/05/2024 47 44 10,600 11,300 255,746.20 273,912.00 07/05/2024 10 35 7,300 16,600 180,039.90 409,737.80 08/05/2024 59 104 20,500 33,500 509,589.00 837,064.50 09/05/2024 15 4 3,863 3,863 97,208.53 97,343.74 10/05/2024 53 79 14,000 14,000 361,452.00 361,830.00 13/05/2024 26 18 10,500 7,000 276,601.50 184,786.00 14/05/2024 37 68 16,550 20,050 450,342.05 544,798.60 15/05/2024 68 76 24,000 24,000 659,568.00 660,000.00 16/05/2024 90 87 36,326 31,326 991,227.56 854,698.58 17/05/2024 24 35 9,500 14,500 258,248.00 395,342.50 20/05/2024 27 26 4,330 4,330 119,711.51 119,928.01 21/05/2024 51 18 12,200 9,700 334,999.80 265,624.80 22/05/2024 26 12 10,450 4,400 286,361.35 120,634.80 23/05/2024 33 37 5,050 13,600 138,248.80 373,605.60 24/05/2024 27 14 7,862 3,862 213,814.95 104,725.85 05/2024 683 745 245,649 251,099 6,470,085.02 6,591,495.57 26/06/2024 11 0 6,000 0 133,596.00 0 27/06/2024 45 15 11,000 8,000 242,550.00 176,904.00 28/06/2024 22 5 4,440 2,440 97,564.56 53,553.12 06/2024 78 20 21,440 10,440 473,710.56 230,457.12 S1/2024 3,569 3,607 1,256,069 1,241,069 30,430,429.40 30,087,243.69

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

