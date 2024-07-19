USO Brings New Mobile Kitchen Unit to Ohio to Support Camp James Garfield and other National Guard units, the Coast Guard and more

Camp James Garfield, Ohio, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO (United Service Organizations) announced the deployment of its new mobile unit to Camp James Garfield (CJAG) in Ohio this summer. The mobile unit is a fully functioning USO Center on wheels with a kitchen, games, and activities to support traveling National Guard units. The USO expects to support over 2,000 service members in this one location for the next few months.



“We are very honored and privileged to have the USO here on Post during our annual training periods this year. The USO is universally known by soldiers as a place of comfort and refuge during deployments. Having a USO presence here will be a force multiplier and aid soldiers during their demanding training period,” said LTC Shaun Robinson, Garrison Commander at CJAG.



In addition to the mobile unit at CJAG, the USO has plans to support a high tempo season for Coast Guard District 9, based out of Cleveland, Ohio, bringing programming to the area including:

“Program in a Box” sent to select Coast Guard stations, including gaming and activities for service members and their families.

Celebration and recognition of USCG’s 234th birthday.

Providing support from our USO Core Programs, including visits from our USO Canine Program, USO Care Package Program and USO Gaming.

“The USO is committed to supporting the men and women who serve our country, and this mobile unit is just one way we can show our appreciation for their sacrifices,” said Rebecca Parkes, USO Regional President. “We are proud to bring this new capability to Ohio for the summer and look forward to meeting and supporting the brave men and women training there.

The USO mobile unit will be stationed at Camp James Garfield now through July 28, 2024 and will offer a range of activities and events. Military personnel, as well as their families, are invited to stop by and experience the USO difference.

For other units looking for support, please contact lsertich@uso.org or through the form here: Unit Support Request • USO Ohio

