Musical Powerhouse Ashley Paul x Luv Foundation (UK) Unleash Summer Hits, Set to Rock Festivals with D:Ream, Blue, Whigfield, and More!"

The musical synergy of Ashley Paul x Luv Foundation (UK) is showing no signs of slowing down launching new single 'DANCE 4 YOUR LIFE' plus supporting legendary D:Ream and boyband BLUE and 90s dance superstar WHIGFIELD this summer!





July 19th, sees the ever unstoppable force of Ashley Paul x Luv Foundation (UK) drop new single DANCE 4 YOUR LIFE. A track that has an instant familiar feel and you would be absolutely right in thinking that, as this is the B Side to the BootlegBoys 1994 12". which Ashley & Luv Foundation (UK) have already reworked the A Side single EURO FRIENDLY now titled as DANCE (U GOTTA), which was only released a couple of weeks ago, the B Side formerly titled LAST TUNE OF THE NIGHT as the title suggests this track was played as the last tune of the night in all the gay clubs across the UK.





Now removing the original vocal, Luv Foundation (UK) (Julian Napolitano & Mark Loverush) have kept true to the original musical elements adding their magical touch and handing over to Ashley Paul and Lucas Marx who have written a hands-in-the-air top line and very catchy chorus "Just give me tonight oh oh, And don’t depend on me, DANCE FOR YOUR LIFE oh oh, And let yourself be free", already road-tested at CRFM at THE BOX ARENA (Carlisle) and NUNEATON PRIDE being received as an instant hit with the dance fans.



DANCE FOR YOUR LIFE has a beautiful heart felt meaning and will have the floors going crazy all summer when Ashley Paul x Luv Foundation (UK) will be performing at some very big Pride events in the UK this summer.



July 20th sees Ashley Paul x Luv Foundation (UK) performing at GLASGOW PRIDE at BAAD Arena, also on the July 27th will be supporting legendary 90s dance group D:Ream (who are fresh from performing at Glastonbury), now headlining for MORECAMBE PRIDE. D:Ream hit the UK Number One spot on the national charts with the hit smash THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER in 1994. D:Ream had over 10 singles in the UK National Top 40.





August 2nd sees Ashley Paul x Luv Foundation (UK) supporting legendary boyband BLUE famous for hits including ALL RISE, TOO CLOSE, GUILTY and the huge smash SORRY SEEMS TO BE THE HARDEST WORD with Sir Elton John, BLUE had over 10 hits in the UK National charts, also supporting on that day for legendary 90s dance superstar WHIGFIELD who shot to Number One in 7 countries including the UK with the 1994 summer smash SATURDAY NIGHT, making WHIGFIELD the first artist to enter at the top in the UK with their debut single, dethroning Wet Wet Wet's 15-week chart-topper "Love Is All Around". As of October 2015, "Saturday Night" has sold a total of 1.18 million copies in the UK alone, with a string of more successful hits in the 90s including ANOTHER DAY, THINK OF YOU, CLOSE TO YOU, LAST CHRISTMAS/BIG TIME.



August 3rd Ashley Paul x Luv Foundation (UK) will also be performing at Pride By The Harbourside (Whitehaven) with another 90s legend Scottish rave diva MARY KIANI who shot to fame early 90s with TIME FREQUENCY and the iconic UK national Top 10 smash REAL LOVE, later in the 90s Mary signed to Mercury Records dance imprint Manifesto Records with the hit singles WHEN I CALL YOUR NAME, I IMAGINE, 100% and LET THE MUSIC PLAY. Also on the headline is boyband act 911 and house diva sensation Katherine Ellis.



With more performances lined up CALDERDALE PRIDE (Halifax), SOUTHAMPTON PRIDE and Whitehaven Council Leaders Annual Childrens Charty Ball later in the summer.



DANCE FOR YOUR LIFE is set to be a huge summer smash along with the hit smash singles BINGO BABY, HEARTS UP and DANCE (U GOTTA) all available right now on DSPs.











