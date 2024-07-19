Rising Demand Drives Chemical Injection Skid Market to USD 2.8 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 4.0% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chemical injection skid market (marché des dérapages d'injection chimique) was projected to attain US$ 1.8 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 4.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 2.8 billion.

Adoption of advanced control systems, IoT, and smart sensors for real-time monitoring and precise chemical dosing, is a major factor that is expected to fuel the market growth. Development of compact, modular, and pre-engineered skids that offer flexibility and ease of installation will offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Growing demand for customized skids is expected to meet specific application requirements. Shift towards standardization of skid components will reduce costs and improve reliability. New exploration activities and investments in untapped reserves create demand for chemical injection systems. Use of chemical injection systems in maintaining and operating renewable energy plants will boost the market growth in the near future.

Chemical injection skids help in optimizing industrial processes by ensuring precise dosing, which improves efficiency and reduces waste. Accurate chemical injection reduces overuse and wastage of chemicals, leading to cost savings. Automation in chemical injection minimizes human exposure to hazardous chemicals, enhancing workplace safety. Many industries are upgrading their aging infrastructure with modern chemical injection systems to improve performance and meet current standards.

Use of data analytics to monitor and optimize chemical injection processes for improved performance and efficiency. Implementation of remote monitoring capabilities for real-time tracking and management of chemical injection skids. Adoption of energy-efficient pumps and systems within chemical injection skids to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

Development of smart chemical injection skids that integrate with overall smart manufacturing ecosystems, enhancing operational intelligence. Chemical injection systems are increasingly used in mining for processes like mineral extraction, ore processing, and dust suppression. Effective water treatment solutions in mining operations present growth opportunities for chemical injection systems.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Precision agriculture practices are driving the use of chemical injection systems for the accurate application of fertilizers and pesticides.

Integration of chemical injection skids in irrigation systems to enhance crop yields and soil health.

Chemical injection skids are used for precise dosing in pharmaceutical manufacturing, ensuring product quality and consistency.

Use of chemical injection systems for sterilization and cleaning in biotechnology processes.

Chemical Injection Skid Market: Key Players

The chemical injection skid market is characterized by intense competition, with several key players operating at global, regional, and local levels. These companies compete based on factors such as product innovation, technological advancements, service quality, and strategic partnerships. The following companies are well known participants in the chemical injection skid market:

Ingersoll Rand

Petronash

LEWA GmbH

AES Arabia Ltd.

Carotek, Inc.

SPX Flow

Integrated Flow Solutions Inc.

Key Developments

In 2023, Euro Mechanical introduced its new chemical injection skid package, which features a modular design, offering the versatility to support a wide range of project requirements, from fixed installations to mobile applications.

Market Trends for Chemical Injection Skid

By function, the corrosion inhibition segment is expected to boost the growth of the chemical injection skid market.

Ensuring the integrity of pipelines in the oil and gas industry is critical. Corrosion inhibition prevents the deterioration of pipeline materials, thereby extending their lifespan and reducing the risk of leaks and failures.

On the basis of end use, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

The growth in exploration and production activities in unconventional resources such as shale oil and gas, and tight oil is driving the demand for chemical injection skids. These activities often require enhanced chemical treatments for issues like hydrate formation, scaling, and corrosion.

Global Market for Chemical Injection Skid: Regional Outlook

North America

The significant growth in shale gas exploration and production in the United States and Canada is a major driver. Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques necessitate the use of chemical injection skids for various processes, including scale inhibition, corrosion control, and enhanced oil recovery.

Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques necessitate the use of chemical injection skids for various processes, including scale inhibition, corrosion control, and enhanced oil recovery. Expansion in deepwater drilling operations, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico, requires advanced chemical injection systems to manage the challenging conditions and ensure flow assurance.

Asia Pacific

The need for effective water treatment solutions in both industrial and municipal applications is driving the demand for chemical injection skids. This includes wastewater treatment, desalination, and cooling water systems.

This includes wastewater treatment, desalination, and cooling water systems. Rising concerns over water scarcity and the need for clean water for industrial and domestic use necessitate advanced water treatment technologies, including chemical injection systems.

Chemical Injection Skid Market Segmentation

By Function

Antifoaming

Corrosion Inhibition

Demulsifying

Others

By End Use

Oil & Gas

Wastewater Treatment

Chemical & Petrochemical

Industrial

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

