Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Set to Surge US$ 10.91 Billion By 2032, Driven by Customized Meds & Innovative Packaging | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market size was valued at US$ 6.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 10.91 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.42% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Rise of Automation: Why Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment is in High Demand

Increasing requirement for efficient packaging of medications and supplements, is the other factor which fueling growth in the market. The use of sealers, labellers and case packer equipment provide a consistent quality automation that helps to eliminate these measures.

Given the range of pharmaceuticals - from liquid with exact ratios to a variety of solid forms like tablets, capsules demand flexibility in packaging equipment. Manufacturers need solutions e.g.: foam on-site systems that can be customised for their requirements and this has created a good opportunity to design very flexible equipment resistant, reliable equipment.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

The key players are Robert Bosch GmbH, Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG, Gerresheimer, Marchesini Group S.p.A, OPTIMA Packaging Group, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Venia LLC, Romaco Group, ProMach, Inc., Accutek Pharmaceutical Equipment Companies, Inc., Herma GmbH, Dara Pharmaceutical Equipment, CKD Corporation, MULTIVAC Group, NJM Packaging, Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment, Co. Ltd., Harro Höfliger, MG2 s.r.l., ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., Inline Filling Systems & Other Players

Safe Delivery and Clear Communication: The Power of Packaging and Labelling in Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical products are highly dependent on the packaging and labelling as success factors. Medications are safely delivered promptly using reliable packaging machines, with clear labelling so that identification and regulatory compliance is not a problem. This ensures that both the product and consumer stay completely protected.

The equipment for packaging needs to be a perfect combination of agility, scalability and productivity If these expectations are targeted towards the pharmaceutical industry The priority for innovation and technology makes it so that medications can be packaged rapidly, reliably, and according to constantly-evolving needs.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.80 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.42% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Booming Pharma Needs Drive Packaging Equipment Market

Devoted to Drug Protection, Mespack Leads with Modern Packaging Solutions.

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment manufactured by Mespack are one such contribution which serves to keep drugs in prime condition. This equates to maintaining the quality, stability and thus safety of a product. The company's emphasis on advanced packaging underscores the fact that it performs a critical and vital duty for pharmaceuticals, which saves lives from environmental hazards.

Dominant Trends in Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

The market share of labelling and serialization equipment were the largest approximately 40% in 2023. This result is owed to the need for utmost patient safety, excessive regulation requirements on the disclosure of detailed information on every product, and this type of equipment ensures such disclosure.

Automation led the market with a 42.7% share in 2023 because it reduces human labor, which is critical for ensuring the cleanliness of production processes in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Key Segmentation:

By Machine Type

Bottling Line

Cartoning

Form-fill-seal (FFS)

Blister Packaging

Capping & Closing

Filling & Sealing

Labelling, Decorating & Coding

Palletizing

Wrapping & Bundling

By Product

Primary packaging equipment

Secondary packaging equipment

Labelling and serialization equipment

By Automation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Asia Pacific: A Powerhouse in Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

Asia Pacific led the pack in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and held 39% in 2023. It is magnified by the stunning trillion dollar-a-year pharmaceutical industry in this region. This remarkable growth is driven by several factors and primary with the ever-growing population of this region, healthcare needs are derived from increased demand. Pharmaceuticals require higher output packaging machinery, making it necessary for the brand to use more automated and streamlined solutions. In addition to impacting distribution, billions of dollars are being invested in the pharmaceutical sector itself and this has been a significant growth driver for packaging equipment. China is a significant hub of pharmaceutical manufacturers where the demand for packaging equipment appears to be accelerating with growth, especially in China. This was due to increased adoption in the booming pharmaceutical industry and need for such high-end packaging solutions.

The landscape of pharmaceutical packaging equipment is dominated by a mix of established industry giants and innovative players

Leading the charge are companies like Robert Bosch GmbH, Bausch+Ströbel, Gerresheimer, Marchesini Group, OPTIMA Packaging Group, and I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA. These established players bring years of experience and technological expertise to the table. North America boasts strong contenders like Venia LLC, ProMach, and Accutek Pharmaceutical Equipment Companies, while European powerhouses such as Herma GmbH contribute significantly to the market. Asia Pacific is witnessing a rise in players like Dara Pharmaceutical Equipment, CKD Corporation, and Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment, reflecting the region's booming pharmaceutical industry. Other notable companies including MULTIVAC Group, NJM Packaging, Harro Höfliger, MG2 s.r.l., ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Inline Filling Systems round out this diverse and competitive market.

