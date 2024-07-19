No More Deaths: Solidarity Rally for Garvin Yapp in Lead Up to Criminal Prosecution Against Employer

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justice for Migrant Workers, Injured Workers Action for Justice and the Migrant Farmworker Legal Clinic are organizing a solidarity rally to demand justice for Garvin Yapp, who was killed in a workplace accident on August 14, 2022. The rally is taking place in advance of a scheduled pre-trial by the province of Ontario who has initiated a criminal prosecution against Yapp’s employer. The pre-trial will take place on July 25, 2024. The action is being organized to demand strengthened legal protections for all agricultural workers in the province of Ontario.



What: Solidarity Rally to Demand Justice for Garvin Yapp

Who: Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW), Injured Workers Action for Justice (IWA4J) and Migrant Farm Worker Legal Clinic

When: Monday July 22nd, 2024

Where: Ministry of Labour (400 University Avenue Toronto, Ontario M7A 1T7)

Why: Immediate reforms to Ontario’s labour laws for agricultural workers are needed to protect workers from workplace injuries and deaths.

For more information please contact Chris Ramsaroop (J4MW) 647-834-4932 or ramsaroopchris@gmail.com or Taneeta Doma 519-903-7376 or j4mw.on@gmail.com

Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW) is an all-volunteer collective that consists of current and former workers, labour and community activists and scholars who advocate for fairness, dignity and respect for agricultural workers.