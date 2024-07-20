Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Size To Worth USD 1258.1 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 2.10%

New York, United States , July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Size to Grow from USD 1022.5 Million in 2023 to USD 1258.1 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.10% during the forecast period.





Due to rising air travel and technological improvements in aircraft, the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) industry is expanding rapidly. APUs are critical for providing power to aircraft systems while the engines are not operational, assuring efficiency and safety. The industry is being boosted by increased commercial and military aircraft deliveries, as well as the demand for fuel-efficient and ecologically friendly solutions. Technological advancements are resulting in more dependable and cost-effective APUs, which are in great demand. North America and Europe lead the market, aided by existing aerospace industry and ongoing R&D activities. Emerging Asian economies are also helping to drive market growth by investing in aviation infrastructure modernization. To preserve a competitive advantage, key firms prioritise strategic partnerships and product innovation.

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Value Chain Analysis

The Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market value chain includes various crucial stages, ranging from raw material suppliers to end-users. It starts with raw material vendors who supply vital components like metals and electronic components. Manufacturers then design and manufacture APUs, incorporating innovative technology to improve performance and efficiency. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) play an important role in putting APUs into aircraft during assembly. The aftermarket segment, which includes maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, maintains the operational dependability and durability of APUs. Distributors and suppliers help products and services move along the value chain. Finally, end users, such as commercial airlines and military operators, rely on APUs for ground operations and in-flight electrical power, highlighting the necessity of quality and dependability across the value chain.

Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, UAVs), By Platform (Commercial, Military), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Insights by Aircraft Type

The fixed wing segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As airlines expand their fleets to meet increasing passenger traffic, the demand for efficient and dependable APUs for ground operations and in-flight power grows. Technological improvements are resulting in the creation of lighter, more fuel-efficient APUs, increasing their appeal for fixed-wing aircraft. Military modernization programmes also help to drive segment growth, as new fighter planes and transport aircraft require improved APUs. The demand for greener aviation solutions is driving the use of environmentally friendly APUs.

Insights by Platform

The military segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As armed services upgrade their aircraft with cutting-edge technologies, the demand for efficient and dependable APUs grows to assure operational readiness and mission success. New military aircraft programmes, such as fighter fighters, cargo planes, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are increasing the demand for advanced APUs. These units supply critical power to onboard systems, especially during ground operations and crises. The increased emphasis on lowering maintenance costs and improving fuel efficiency pushes further innovation in military APUs.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market from 2023 to 2033. The region's thriving commercial aviation sector, along with significant military aircraft purchases, drives demand for APUs. Major aircraft manufacturers and APU producers, like as Honeywell and Pratt & Whitney, have their headquarters in North America, where they contribute to market growth through ongoing research and product development. Furthermore, strong regulatory standards in the United States guarantee high-quality and dependable APUs. The region's extensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) infrastructure benefits the aftermarket segment, hence boosting the industry. Economic stability and increased air travel help to sustain demand for efficient and innovative APUs in North America.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are making significant investments in both commercial and military aircraft, increasing the demand for dependable APUs. The region's increasing middle class and tourism industry are driving a boom in airline fleet expansions and new aircraft deliveries. Furthermore, local producers are entering the market, promoting competitive pricing and innovation. Government attempts to modernise airports and improve aviation safety standards contribute to industry growth. The Asia-Pacific region's emphasis on fuel efficiency and environmentally friendly technology further drives the development and implementation of advanced APU systems, resulting in a promising market forecast.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players are in the Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Includes Honeywell International Inc. (USA), Safran Electrical & Power (France), Hamilton Sundstrand, Pratt & Whitney Canada (Canada), AeroTEC (Germany), Aviotec (Slovenia), and others Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In October 2020, Honeywell International Inc. has released a high-efficiency mode modification for its 131-9A auxiliary power unit for single-aisle Airbus aircraft.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Safran Electrical & Power (France)

Hamilton Sundstrand

Pratt & Whitney Canada (Canada)

AeroTEC (Germany)

Aviotec (Slovenia)

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market, Aircraft Type Analysis

Fixed-Wing

Rotary-Wing

UAVs

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market, Platform Analysis

Commercial

Military

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



