ATP Assays Market Size to Surge US$ 1.98 Billion By 2032, Driven by Healthcare and Life Sciences Research with Technological Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Assays Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The ATP Assays Market size was valued at US$ 0.93 billion in 2023 & which is expected to boost US$ 1.98 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 8.77% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The ATP Assays market is thriving due to increasing spending for research and development in pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industry. Two key trends are fuelling this growth which are the increase in chronic diseases such as cancer, and a global shift from traditional culture-based microbiological tests to rapid ATP devices. Cancer is projected to be an increasingly burden in the future, according to a February 2024 National Library of Medicine article. The estimates are very altering that if the current trends continued, then might be faced with more than 40% rise in cancer cases by 2040. By 2020-2050, the worldwide price tag for cancer care is projected to surpass USD 25 trillion. Five types of cancer that are lung, colorectal, breast, liver and leukemia are expected to account for nearly half 46% of the overall economic burden.

The increasing attention towards healthcare and life sciences research is a major factor fuelling the growth of global ATP assay market. For drug discovery, disease diagnosis and microbiological research ATP assays are used for determining the cellular health, metabolic activity or microbial contamination which is why they play a significant role in biomedical & biotechnological fields. In the era of increasing chronic diseases and infectious pathogens, there is an urgent need for reliable and fast diagnostic methods. Measurement of ATP level is a valuable approach to investigate cellular function as well as pathology and satisfy with the reliable methodology provided by different types of ATP assays.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

BioVision Inc.

Abcam plc

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Promega Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Other Players

Advances in technology are significant to developing the market and improving sensitivity, specificity and throughput of ATP assay technologies. Upon Novel Assay Platforms, Reagents and Detection systems being introduced by the manufacturers who are continuously investing into research & developments. Bioluminescence-based assays, microfluidic platforms and high-throughput screening, among other cutting-edge technologies are changing how researchers perform ATP measurements as well giving industry flexibility when implementing this sales kit. For instance, Promega Corporation launched ATP Determination Kit in January 2021. The kit is designed for the accurate and sensitive determination of ATP within cells.

ATP Assays Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 0.93 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.77% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Market Drivers

Growing Focus on Healthcare and Life Science Studies

Innovations and Technological Advancements

Breadth of Applications Across Numerous Industries

Requirements and Standards for Regulatory Compliance

Increasing Awareness About Food Safety and Hygiene

Higher Investment in Research and Development

Unveiling the ATP Assay Market Landscape: 2023 Dominators in Products, Applications, and End-Users

Products: Consumables, like microplates, tubes, and pipette tips, led with a dominated 58% market share in 2023. This reflects the widespread use of ATP assays and the crucial role these everyday lab supplies play in ensuring accurate and consistent results.

Applications: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry taken the top spot with a commanded 62% share in 2023. ATP assays are extensively used for drug discovery, toxicity screening, and quality control. Researchers leverage these assays to gain valuable insights into cellular health, programmed cell death, and enzymatic activities, all vital for developing new therapeutic treatments.

End-Users: Research laboratories led the pack with a significant 66% share in 2023. This segment encompasses academic institutions, government agencies, and private research facilities that heavily rely on ATP assays for a broad range of biological, biochemical, and environmental studies. This high demand translates to a significant market for assay products and specialized research-grade instrumentation.

ATP Assays Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Instrumentation

Reagents and Kits

Consumables

By Application

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Food and Beverage

Environmental Monitoring

By End User

Research Laboratories

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Food Processing and Manufacturing

North America Leads: A 2023 Snapshot of Regional Leadership In The ATP Assay Market

North America region held a dominated 43% share in 2023, driven by a robust engine of research and development. A well-established healthcare infrastructure fuels demand for ATP assays in diagnostics and research. Stringent regulations requiring their use in specific applications further solidify North America's position. This region is also known for its rapid adoption of advanced assay technologies, ensuring it stays ahead of the curve. The presence of key market players creates a thriving ecosystem, fostering continued growth and innovation.

