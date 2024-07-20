ATP Assays Market Size to Surge US$ 1.98 Billion By 2032, Driven by Healthcare and Life Sciences Research with Technological Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Assays Market Size & Growth Analysis:
“According to SNS Insider Research, The ATP Assays Market size was valued at US$ 0.93 billion in 2023 & which is expected to boost US$ 1.98 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 8.77% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”
The ATP Assays market is thriving due to increasing spending for research and development in pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industry. Two key trends are fuelling this growth which are the increase in chronic diseases such as cancer, and a global shift from traditional culture-based microbiological tests to rapid ATP devices. Cancer is projected to be an increasingly burden in the future, according to a February 2024 National Library of Medicine article. The estimates are very altering that if the current trends continued, then might be faced with more than 40% rise in cancer cases by 2040. By 2020-2050, the worldwide price tag for cancer care is projected to surpass USD 25 trillion. Five types of cancer that are lung, colorectal, breast, liver and leukemia are expected to account for nearly half 46% of the overall economic burden.
The increasing attention towards healthcare and life sciences research is a major factor fuelling the growth of global ATP assay market. For drug discovery, disease diagnosis and microbiological research ATP assays are used for determining the cellular health, metabolic activity or microbial contamination which is why they play a significant role in biomedical & biotechnological fields. In the era of increasing chronic diseases and infectious pathogens, there is an urgent need for reliable and fast diagnostic methods. Measurement of ATP level is a valuable approach to investigate cellular function as well as pathology and satisfy with the reliable methodology provided by different types of ATP assays.
Get a Sample Report of ATP Assays Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4370
Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- BioVision Inc.
- Abcam plc
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Other Players
Advances in technology are significant to developing the market and improving sensitivity, specificity and throughput of ATP assay technologies. Upon Novel Assay Platforms, Reagents and Detection systems being introduced by the manufacturers who are continuously investing into research & developments. Bioluminescence-based assays, microfluidic platforms and high-throughput screening, among other cutting-edge technologies are changing how researchers perform ATP measurements as well giving industry flexibility when implementing this sales kit. For instance, Promega Corporation launched ATP Determination Kit in January 2021. The kit is designed for the accurate and sensitive determination of ATP within cells.
ATP Assays Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 0.93 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 1.98 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.77% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)
Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on ATP Assays Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4370
Market Drivers
- Growing Focus on Healthcare and Life Science Studies
- Innovations and Technological Advancements
- Breadth of Applications Across Numerous Industries
- Requirements and Standards for Regulatory Compliance
- Increasing Awareness About Food Safety and Hygiene
- Higher Investment in Research and Development
Unveiling the ATP Assay Market Landscape: 2023 Dominators in Products, Applications, and End-Users
Products: Consumables, like microplates, tubes, and pipette tips, led with a dominated 58% market share in 2023. This reflects the widespread use of ATP assays and the crucial role these everyday lab supplies play in ensuring accurate and consistent results.
Applications: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry taken the top spot with a commanded 62% share in 2023. ATP assays are extensively used for drug discovery, toxicity screening, and quality control. Researchers leverage these assays to gain valuable insights into cellular health, programmed cell death, and enzymatic activities, all vital for developing new therapeutic treatments.
End-Users: Research laboratories led the pack with a significant 66% share in 2023. This segment encompasses academic institutions, government agencies, and private research facilities that heavily rely on ATP assays for a broad range of biological, biochemical, and environmental studies. This high demand translates to a significant market for assay products and specialized research-grade instrumentation.
ATP Assays Market Key Segmentation:
By Product
- Instrumentation
- Reagents and Kits
- Consumables
By Application
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
- Food and Beverage
- Environmental Monitoring
By End User
- Research Laboratories
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
- Food Processing and Manufacturing
Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of ATP Assays Market Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4370
North America Leads: A 2023 Snapshot of Regional Leadership In The ATP Assay Market
North America region held a dominated 43% share in 2023, driven by a robust engine of research and development. A well-established healthcare infrastructure fuels demand for ATP assays in diagnostics and research. Stringent regulations requiring their use in specific applications further solidify North America's position. This region is also known for its rapid adoption of advanced assay technologies, ensuring it stays ahead of the curve. The presence of key market players creates a thriving ecosystem, fostering continued growth and innovation.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Industry Flowchart
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics
5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
6. Pest Analysis
7. ATP Assays Market Segmentation, By Product
8. ATP Assays Market Segmentation, By Application
9. ATP Assays Market Segmentation, By End User
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Use Case and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
Access Complete Report Details of ATP Assays Market Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/atp-assays-market-4370
[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.