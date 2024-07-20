Thurgood Marshall College Fund mourns the loss of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Washington, DC, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement from Thurgood Marshall College Fund(TMCF) President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams:





Today we mourn the loss of a longtime supporter of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), TMCF and Black Americans in general, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Her more than 30 years in Congress is a case study in fighting for a historically marginalized community: sponsoring legislation to establish Juneteenth as a national holiday; speaking out against police brutality; pushing for the Sentencing Reform Act of 2015; advocating for the George Floyd Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act; and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. She was a staple at our annual HBCU Fly-In in Washington, D.C., granting key leaders an opportunity to build relationships and have their voices heard. Her fierce commitment to the students attending Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University was at the forefront of her advocacy.

We share in our grief with many, especially the family of Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee and the people of the 18th Congressional District of Texas, as her life and work impacted immeasurable people. Her legacy as a fierce advocate for social, economic and racial justice lives on.