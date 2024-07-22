Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 29

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 29

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 29:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement12,041,660202.08662,433,458,593
15/07/2024175,000202.589935,453,233
16/07/2024205,800200.385041,239,233
17/07/2024186,345199.374237,152,385
18/07/2024113,400200.558422,743,323
19/07/202425,000214.42645,360,660
Total accumulated over week 29705,545201.1903141,948,833
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme12,747,205202.03702,575,407,426

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.48% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

