Saudi Arabia $405+ Mn Dietary Supplements Market Trends, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2029F

Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 272.09 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to project steady growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.75% through 2029

The Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market is primarily driven by a growing awareness of health and wellness, coupled with rising disposable incomes. As the population becomes increasingly health-conscious, there is a growing demand for dietary supplements to address nutritional deficiencies, support overall health, and prevent chronic diseases.

Changing lifestyles, including sedentary habits and unhealthy dietary patterns, are fueling the need for supplementary nutrition. Government initiatives promoting healthy living and preventive healthcare are further driving the market growth. These factors contribute to a burgeoning market for dietary supplements in Saudi Arabia.



Prevalence of Lifestyle-related Diseases



The escalating prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular ailments, has emerged as a pressing public health concern in Saudi Arabia, prompting a paradigm shift in healthcare priorities and driving heightened awareness about the pivotal role of nutrition and dietary supplementation in disease prevention and management. As the kingdom grapples with the health implications of modern lifestyles characterized by sedentary behaviors, poor dietary choices, and stress-inducing environments, there has been a growing recognition of the need for proactive interventions to mitigate the escalating burden of chronic diseases.



In response to this imperative, there has been a notable surge in demand for dietary supplements targeting specific health conditions prevalent in Saudi Arabia. Among these, diabetic-friendly supplements and cholesterol-lowering supplements have witnessed particularly robust demand, reflecting the acute need for adjunctive therapies to support disease management and promote optimal health outcomes among affected individuals.



Government Initiatives Promoting Health and Wellness



The Saudi Arabian government has undertaken proactive measures to address the burgeoning challenges posed by lifestyle-related diseases and to foster a culture of health and wellness among its populace. Through a series of concerted initiatives and campaigns, the government has prioritized public health and advocated for healthier lifestyles, with a particular emphasis on promoting balanced nutrition and preventive healthcare practices.



Central to the government's efforts are extensive campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the importance of dietary habits and nutritional intake in mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. These campaigns, often disseminated through various media channels and public platforms, serve to educate the population about the significance of dietary supplements as complementary tools in fulfilling nutritional needs and fortifying overall health.

By spotlighting the pivotal role of dietary supplements in preventive healthcare, the government endeavors to empower individuals to take proactive steps towards optimizing their health and well-being. Through targeted messaging and educational outreach, citizens are encouraged to incorporate dietary supplements into their daily routines as part of a holistic approach to wellness.

Product Type Insights

In the Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market, vitamins are the dominant product type, reflecting a significant share of consumer preference and market revenue. Here’s why vitamins lead the market:

Critical Role in Health: Vitamins are essential for various physiological functions, including immune support, energy metabolism, and overall health maintenance. Their foundational role in nutrition drives consistent demand.

Vitamins are essential for various physiological functions, including immune support, energy metabolism, and overall health maintenance. Their foundational role in nutrition drives consistent demand. Growing Awareness: Increasing awareness of the benefits of nutritional supplementation has heightened consumer interest in vitamins, especially for addressing deficiencies and promoting well-being.

Increasing awareness of the benefits of nutritional supplementation has heightened consumer interest in vitamins, especially for addressing deficiencies and promoting well-being. Wide Range of Formulations: The availability of specific vitamin formulations, such as Vitamin D for bone health and Vitamin C for immune support, caters to diverse health needs, boosting their popularity.

The availability of specific vitamin formulations, such as Vitamin D for bone health and Vitamin C for immune support, caters to diverse health needs, boosting their popularity. Ubiquity: The essential nature of vitamins in daily health routines underpins their dominance, despite the presence of other dietary supplements like combination products, protein powders, herbal supplements, fish oil, and omega fatty acids.

Form Insights

Among various supplement forms, capsules are the leading choice in the Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market. Their dominance is attributed to several key advantages:

Ease of Consumption: Capsules are easy to swallow and convenient, especially for individuals who may struggle with larger tablets or dislike the taste of powders.

Capsules are easy to swallow and convenient, especially for individuals who may struggle with larger tablets or dislike the taste of powders. Convenience: Capsules provide precise dosing and superior stability of active ingredients, making them a preferred option for many consumers.

Capsules provide precise dosing and superior stability of active ingredients, making them a preferred option for many consumers. Versatility: Capsules can encapsulate a wide range of ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, and specialized formulations, catering to diverse needs.

Capsules can encapsulate a wide range of ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, and specialized formulations, catering to diverse needs. Market Presence: Although other forms like tablets, powders, soft gels, and liquid supplements also hold market share, the convenience, efficacy, and broad applicability of capsules solidify their leading position.

Regional Insights

In the Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market, the Central region stands out as the dominant force. This region’s influence on market dynamics and revenue generation can be attributed to:

Economic and Cultural Hub: The Central region includes Riyadh, the capital city, and surrounding areas, which are economic, cultural, and commercial centers of Saudi Arabia.

The Central region includes Riyadh, the capital city, and surrounding areas, which are economic, cultural, and commercial centers of Saudi Arabia. Healthcare Facilities: The region is home to numerous hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, which are crucial distribution channels for dietary supplements. The presence of reputable medical institutions and healthcare professionals further drives demand.

The region is home to numerous hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, which are crucial distribution channels for dietary supplements. The presence of reputable medical institutions and healthcare professionals further drives demand. Higher Disposable Income: With higher levels of disposable income and purchasing power, consumers in the Central region are more willing and able to invest in health and wellness products, including dietary supplements.

With higher levels of disposable income and purchasing power, consumers in the Central region are more willing and able to invest in health and wellness products, including dietary supplements. Diverse Demographic: The region’s dense population includes affluent urban residents, middle-income households, and a growing expatriate community, all contributing to a robust market for dietary supplements.

The region’s dense population includes affluent urban residents, middle-income households, and a growing expatriate community, all contributing to a robust market for dietary supplements. Proactive Health Approach: Residents in the Central region are increasingly adopting proactive health measures, including dietary supplements, as part of their wellness routines.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $272.09 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $406.17 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market.

Key Market Players

Pfizer Saudi Limited Corporate

Abbott Saudi Arabia Trading Llc

Bayer Saudi Arabia LLC

Nestle Saudi Arabia LLC

GSK Saudi Arabia

Sewar

Dr Nutrition Saudi Arabia

JNK Nutrition KSA

Dallah Pharma

Bashir Shakib Al-Jabri & Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:



Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market, By Product Type:

Vitamin

Combination Dietary Supplement

Protein

Herbal Supplement

Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid

Others

Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market, By Form:

Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Soft Gels

Liquid

Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others

Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market, By Application:

Immunity

General Health

Energy & Weight Management

Bone & Joint Health

Others

Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market, By End User:

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Females

Children

Infants

Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market, By Region:

Western Region

Central Region

Southern Region

Eastern Region

Northern Region

