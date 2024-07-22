Global B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2024 - Amazon Dominates, TikTok and Regional Giants Accelerate Expansion

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B2C E-Commerce Players Dynamics & Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amazon Dominates, TikTok Expands, JD.com and SHEIN Adjust Strategies in Global E-Commerce Market
Amazon leads the global B2C E-Commerce market, having captured over 10% of the total traffic share among global B2C E-Commerce marketplaces, supported by robust growth from regional giants like Alibaba and Mercado Libre. Key expansions include Amazon's moves in the UK and TikTok Shop's Southeast Asia push.
E-Commerce Innovations: AI and Mobile Shopping
AI-driven personalization and mobile shopping are transforming global E-Commerce. In the US, AI technologies are set to influence operations for a majority of retailers in 2024, while mobile apps like Temu and SHEIN gain popularity in the Middle East.
Regional E-Commerce Growth: Leaders Worldwide
In China, the domestic B2C E-Commerce platforms "Taobao and Tmall" held a market share of over 50% of the total B2C E-Commerce market, as estimated in 2023. Mercado Libre leads in Latin America with strong sales growth. In the Middle East, Amazon.sa is the market leader in Saudi Arabia, prioritizing mobile shopping and product diversity. Jumia is Africa's top E-Commerce platform, drawing significant traffic from Nigeria, Morocco, and Egypt with localized strategies.
