Global B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2024 - Amazon Dominates, TikTok and Regional Giants Accelerate Expansion

Amazon leads the global B2C E-Commerce market, having captured over 10% of the total traffic share among global B2C E-Commerce marketplaces, supported by robust growth from regional giants like Alibaba and Mercado Libre. Key expansions include Amazon's moves in the UK and TikTok Shop's Southeast Asia push.

E-Commerce Innovations: AI and Mobile Shopping

AI-driven personalization and mobile shopping are transforming global E-Commerce. In the US, AI technologies are set to influence operations for a majority of retailers in 2024, while mobile apps like Temu and SHEIN gain popularity in the Middle East.

Regional E-Commerce Growth: Leaders Worldwide

In China, the domestic B2C E-Commerce platforms "Taobao and Tmall" held a market share of over 50% of the total B2C E-Commerce market, as estimated in 2023. Mercado Libre leads in Latin America with strong sales growth. In the Middle East, Amazon.sa is the market leader in Saudi Arabia, prioritizing mobile shopping and product diversity. Jumia is Africa's top E-Commerce platform, drawing significant traffic from Nigeria, Morocco, and Egypt with localized strategies.

How are regional leaders in the B2C E-Commerce markets optimizing their strategies?

What percentage of US online retailers believe AI-driven personalization will significantly impact their business in 2024?

What strategic initiatives is Amazon implementing to strengthen its market position?

Which mobile shopping apps are leading in the Middle East app store rankings?

How is SHEIN planning to strengthen its position in the B2C E-Commerce market in Asia-Pacific?

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Overview of Latest Strategic Moves by Global Key Players in B2C E-Commerce

Amazon: Strategic Shift in Response to Rising Competition, June 2024

Amazon and TikTok Shop: Competitive Moves in the UK's E-Commerce Landscape, April 2024

TikTok: B2C E-Commerce Strategy Developments in Southeast Asia, February 2024

Alibaba: Strategic Growth Initiatives and AI Advancements, June 2024

Alibaba and JD.com: B2C E-Commerce Market Dynamics and Strategic Adjustments, May 2024

SHEIN: Expansion in Europe, UK, and Strategic Partnerships in the US, July 2024

Temu: Strategic Shift Amidst Regulatory Challenges in the US, May 2024

Temu: Expansion and Competitive Strategy in B2C E-Commerce, with Focus on Germany, March 2024

Meituan: Global Expansion Initiatives with KeeTa Launch in Saudi Arabia, April 2024

Mercado Libre: Leading in Latin America's B2C E-Commerce Market and AI Integration Trends, February 2023

Mercado Libre: Leveraging AI for Growth in B2C E-Commerce in, February 2024

Takealot.com: Strategic Expansion Amid Amazon's Entry into South Africa, April 2024

Jumia: Financial Performance and Logistics Expansion in Lagos and Morocco, June 2024

Jumia: Strategic Pivot Exiting Food Delivery & Introducing Buy Now, Pay Later in Nigeria

4. Global B2C E-Commerce Key Player Rankings

Top B2C E-Commerce & Shopping Websites Ranking, in % of Total Traffic Share, May 2024

Top B2C E-Commerce Marketplace Websites Ranking, in % of Total Traffic Share, May 2024

Top Retail Websites, by Visits in millions, Bounce Rate in %, And Pages Per Visit, May 2024

5. Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Key Player Rankings and Insights

6. North America B2C E-Commerce Key Player Rankings and Insights

7. Europe B2C E-Commerce Key Player Rankings

8. Latin America B2C E-Commerce Key Player Rankings

9. The Middle East B2C E-Commerce Key Player Rankings and Insights

10. Africa B2C E-Commerce Key Player Rankings and Insights



