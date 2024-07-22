A Monthly Review of How COVID-19 Impacts the Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Vaccines Market

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Monthly Snapshot" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The newsletter provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare industry, along with major highlights. It includes a comparative analysis of COVID-19-related diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccine developments for November 2023 versus October 2023, offering insights into the progress and changes over the month.

Additionally, the newsletter features a pipeline analysis of therapies, assessing the most promising drug candidates in the fight against COVID-19. It reviews business strategies adopted by market players in the field of COVID-19 diagnostics during November 2023, shedding light on the latest industry tactics and innovations.

The implications of faster clinical trials and approvals by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are explored, providing an understanding of how regulatory acceleration is influencing the market. Key findings and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the pharmaceutical business are also included, highlighting the broader effects of the pandemic on the industry.

Growth Opportunities in an Era of Change Advancements since October 2023



November 2023

There was one non-commercial partnership reported, while no commercial collaboration was reported in November 2023 among the COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines market.

In November 2023, the total number of treatment options was 226.

Key players evaluating Phase 3 vaccine and drug candidates included Biological E. Limited, SK Bioscience Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca/the University of Oxford, Novavax, Sinopharm, Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc./BioNTech SE, AstraZeneca, CureVacAG, CanSino Biological Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Zydus Cadila, and Bharat Biotech, among others.

In November 2023, 64 investigational drugs were active in Phase 3 of clinical development.

Globally, the overall confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached more than 772 million as of November 22, 2023.

Fifty-eight COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in Phase 3, 40 in Phase 2, 84 in Phase 1, and 199 in pre-clinical stages.

October 2023

There was a collaboration reported in October 2023 among COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines market.

In October 2023, the total number of treatment options was 226.

Key players evaluating Phase 3 vaccine and drug candidates included Biological E. Limited, SK Bioscience Co., Ltd., Abivax, AstraZeneca/the University of Oxford, Novavax, Sinopharm, Fulcrum, Therapeutics Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc./BioNTech SE, AstraZeneca, CureVacAG, Insmed Inc., CanSino Biological Inc., Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Johnson & Johnson, Zydus Cadila, and Bharat Biotech, among others.

In October 2023, 64 investigational drugs were active in Phase 3 of clinical development.

Globally, the overall confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached more than 771.5 million as of October 21, 2023.

Fifty-eight COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in Phase 3, 40 in Phase 2, 84 in Phase 1, and 199 in pre-clinical stages.

COVID-19 Major Highlights of November 2023



U.S. FDA Grants Marketing Clearance to ACON Laboratories, Inc. for its COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test

November 09, 2023: The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) marketing clearance to ACON Laboratories, Inc. for its COVID-19 Antigen Home Test Flowflex. This is the first FDA 510(k) for an over-the-counter (OTC) rapid antigen test for COVID-19. The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is indicated only for symptomatic individuals within the first six days after symptom onset. The company intends to start distribution of the test in 2024. The emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test has not been revoked, and ACON Laboratories, Inc. will continue to supply EUA test kits to meet the public demand for safe and easy home testing through the upcoming cough and cold season.

World Health Organization (WHO) Grants Emergency Use Listing (EUL) Status to COVID-19 Vaccine, Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5

November 28, 2023: The World Health Organization (WHO) granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status to Novavax, Inc. for its COVID-19 vaccine (Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 years and above. The EUL of Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 enables expedited regulatory approvals in 194 WHO member states and UN procurement agencies, such as UNICEF, supporting broader access to a larger population. Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 is the updated shot targeting the XBB lineage of the COVID-19 virus.

The Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Updated Vaccine from Novavax

November 29, 2023: The updated COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2601) produced by Novavax was given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Korea, marking the first approval of its kind in Asia. SK Bioscience intends to ship the improved version of the COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea by the end of 2023

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics

November 29, 2023: The self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, ARCT-154, developed by CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics, received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). This vaccine is designated for initial vaccination and as a booster for individuals aged 18 years and older. The approval is based on positive Phase III clinical trial results conducted on 16,000 participants in Vietnam and a Phase III COVID-19 booster trial. In Japan, Seqirus, a subsidiary of CSL Limited entered into a distribution agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma for the supply of ARCT-154 in April 2023.

