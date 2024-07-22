Global Nutraceuticals CDMO Industry Research 2024: Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Competitive Landscape, 2019-2029F

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceuticals CDMO Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nutraceuticals CDMO Market was valued at USD 34.09 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to projected at an impressive CAGR 7.87% growth in the forecast period through 2029

Nutraceuticals CDMO is a company that provides development and manufacturing services to nutraceutical companies. Nutraceuticals are products that combine food and pharmaceutical components and are intended to provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition. A CDMO is a company that provides services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutraceutical companies to help develop, manufacture, and sometimes even market their products.

CDMOs offer specialized expertise, facilities, and resources to assist clients in various stages of the product lifecycle, from research and development to manufacturing and distribution. Nutraceuticals CDMO could potentially refer to a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in providing services related to the development, formulation, testing, and manufacturing of nutraceutical products. This could include services such as product formulation, quality control, regulatory compliance, and production of nutraceutical supplement.



Growing Demand for Nutraceutical Products Drives the Market Growth



The growing demand for nutraceutical products plays a significant role in driving the growth of the Global Nutraceutical CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market. As consumer interest in nutraceuticals continues to rise, there is a greater need for innovative and differentiated products. Nutraceutical companies often require specialized expertise to develop and formulate new products that meet consumer preferences and health needs.

Nutraceutical CDMOs offer research and development capabilities to help companies create novel formulations, leading to a wider variety of nutraceutical products in the market. High demand for nutraceutical products necessitates the scaling up of manufacturing capacities. Nutraceutical CDMOs have the infrastructure and expertise to efficiently manufacture products in larger quantities, meeting the needs of both established and emerging nutraceutical brands.

Rise of Personalized Nutrition



The rise of personalized nutrition is a significant trend in the Global Nutraceutical CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market, shaping how nutraceutical products are developed, formulated, and manufactured. Personalized nutrition involves tailoring dietary and supplement recommendations to an individual's unique health needs, genetic makeup, lifestyle, and preferences.

Personalized nutrition relies on comprehensive health assessments, biomarker analysis, and genetic testing to determine an individual's nutritional needs. Nutraceutical CDMOs may collaborate with testing laboratories and healthcare professionals to incorporate these data into the formulation process, ensuring that the final product aligns with the consumer's specific health goals. Personalized nutrition often involves the integration of data from wearable devices, health apps, and genetic profiling.

Advancements in Research and Development Drives the Market Growth



Advancements in research and development (R&D) play a crucial role in driving the growth of the Global Nutraceutical CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market. Advancements in R&D lead to the discovery of novel ingredients, formulations, and delivery systems for nutraceutical products.

As R&D reveals the potential synergies between different nutrients and compounds, nutraceutical formulations become more sophisticated. Nutraceutical CDMOs specialize in formulating complex blends of ingredients, ensuring precise ratios and optimal synergistic effects. This expertise is crucial for creating effective and well-balanced nutraceutical products. Advancements in R&D allow for a better understanding of specific health concerns and conditions that nutraceuticals can address.

Nutraceutical CDMOs collaborate with nutraceutical companies to develop targeted health solutions, tailoring products to address specific health needs and wellness trends identified through scientific research. Advances in R&D enable a deeper understanding of individual nutritional needs based on genetics, lifestyle, and health status. Nutraceutical CDMOs work with nutraceutical companies to develop personalized nutrition solutions, creating products that cater to the unique requirements of each consumer.



Segmental Insights

Dosage Form Insights

Tablets & Capsules

In 2023, the tablets and capsules segment emerged as the dominant dosage form within the Nutraceuticals CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market and is expected to continue its growth trajectory. Several factors contribute to the prominence of tablets and capsules:

Convenience: Tablets and capsules are user-friendly and easy to consume. They can be taken with water or other liquids, making them accessible to a broad consumer base, including those who might have difficulty swallowing other forms of supplements.

Tablets and capsules are user-friendly and easy to consume. They can be taken with water or other liquids, making them accessible to a broad consumer base, including those who might have difficulty swallowing other forms of supplements. Precise Dosing: These dosage forms allow for accurate dosing of active ingredients, which is critical in the nutraceutical industry where consistent dosage is necessary to achieve the desired health benefits.

These dosage forms allow for accurate dosing of active ingredients, which is critical in the nutraceutical industry where consistent dosage is necessary to achieve the desired health benefits. Stability: Tablets and capsules offer excellent stability for the enclosed ingredients. The solid form helps protect sensitive compounds from environmental factors such as moisture, light, and air, which can affect the potency and shelf life of the product.

Tablets and capsules offer excellent stability for the enclosed ingredients. The solid form helps protect sensitive compounds from environmental factors such as moisture, light, and air, which can affect the potency and shelf life of the product. Protection: The encapsulation in tablets and capsules provides a protective barrier for the ingredients, ensuring that they remain effective until consumed.

Overall, the practical benefits and effectiveness of tablets and capsules drive their continued dominance in the nutraceutical CDMO market.

Service Insights

Manufacturing and Packing

In 2023, the manufacturing and packing services segment led the Nutraceuticals CDMO market and is projected to remain a key area of growth. Here's an overview of these services:

Manufacturing Services: This encompasses the production of a variety of nutraceutical products, including dietary supplements, functional foods, and other wellness products. CDMOs provide comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, including:

Formulation Development: Creating effective and market-ready product formulations.

Creating effective and market-ready product formulations. Ingredient Sourcing: Procuring high-quality raw materials.

Procuring high-quality raw materials. Manufacturing Processes: Employing advanced techniques to produce nutraceuticals.

Employing advanced techniques to produce nutraceuticals. Quality Control and Testing: Ensuring products meet quality standards.

Ensuring products meet quality standards. Scalability: Adapting manufacturing processes to meet varying production volumes.

Packaging Services: Effective packaging is vital for product differentiation, consumer appeal, and compliance with regulations. Key aspects of packaging services include:

Packaging Design: Crafting attractive and functional packaging.

Crafting attractive and functional packaging. Labeling Compliance: Adhering to regulatory requirements for product information.

Adhering to regulatory requirements for product information. Bottling and Filling: Efficiently packaging products in various container types.

Efficiently packaging products in various container types. Shrink Wrapping and Sealing: Protecting products during transportation and storage.

Protecting products during transportation and storage. Batch Coding and Serialization: Providing traceability and authenticity.

These services are crucial for the successful development, manufacturing, and distribution of nutraceutical products, driving their significance in the market.

Regional Insights

North America

In 2023, North America, particularly the United States, was the leading region in the Global Nutraceuticals CDMO Market. Several factors underpin this regional dominance:

Market Maturity: North America has a well-established market for dietary supplements and functional foods. The region’s long history of consumer acceptance has created a robust demand for nutraceutical products.

North America has a well-established market for dietary supplements and functional foods. The region’s long history of consumer acceptance has created a robust demand for nutraceutical products. Regulatory Frameworks: North America, especially the U.S., has stringent regulatory frameworks for dietary supplements. Nutraceutical CDMOs in this region are well-versed in these regulations, ensuring that products comply with legal standards for development, manufacturing, and labeling.

North America, especially the U.S., has stringent regulatory frameworks for dietary supplements. Nutraceutical CDMOs in this region are well-versed in these regulations, ensuring that products comply with legal standards for development, manufacturing, and labeling. Health and Wellness Trends: There is a growing consumer focus on health and wellness in North America. This increasing awareness drives demand for nutraceutical products, prompting companies to seek CDMOs capable of delivering innovative formulations and efficient manufacturing solutions.

There is a growing consumer focus on health and wellness in North America. This increasing awareness drives demand for nutraceutical products, prompting companies to seek CDMOs capable of delivering innovative formulations and efficient manufacturing solutions. Advanced Infrastructure: The region boasts advanced healthcare and manufacturing infrastructure, which supports the development and production of a wide range of nutraceutical products.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Nutraceuticals CDMO Market.

Catalent Inc.

Lonza Group AG

NUTRASCIENCE LABS Inc

Robinson Pharma, Inc.

Health Wright Products, Inc.

Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness

INPHARMA S.p.A.

Aenova Group

NutraPak USA

SFI Health Pty Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $34.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $53.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:



Nutraceuticals CDMO Market, By Dosage Form:

Tablets & Capsules

Powder

Softgel

Others

Nutraceuticals CDMO Market, By Service:

Product Formulation and Development

Manufacturing and Packaging

Research & Development (R&D)

Regulatory Compliance

Others

Nutraceuticals CDMO Market, By Company Size:

Small Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Large Companies

Nutraceuticals CDMO Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

