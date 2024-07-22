Global In-Mold Electronics Market Size To worth USD 2310.13 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 28.42%

New York, United States , July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global In-Mold Electronics Market Size is to Grow from USD 189.41 Million in 2023 to USD 2310.13 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.42% during the projected period.





In-mold electronics (IME) is a cutting-edge and revolutionary manufacturing technology that is gaining acceptance across a variety of industries. This technology provides the smooth integration of printed electronics and regular plastic molding procedures, resulting in 3D objects with built-in electronic capability. The in-mold electronics (IME) technique alters product design and manufacturing, providing multiple advantages and applications. In-mold electronics (IME) is a cutting-edge approach that includes placing electrical components directly on the surface of plastic or polymer substrates during the molding process. The major procedures include printing conductive traces, inserting electrical components, and over-molding with a plastic substance. The use of in-mold electronics enables manufacturers to avoid additional production costs, assembly time, and waste during electronic device manufacturing. The use of smart devices is growing, as is the incorporation of electronics into products of daily use, which is also fueling the growth of the in-mold electronics industry. Benefits of the technique include increased durability, lower manufacturing costs, and better design liberty and independence. Furthermore, the shear pressures used in the molding process may create separation. Other concerns include yield, form constraints, environmental stability, and software immaturity.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 98 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global In-Mold Electronics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Silver Conductive Ink Material, Carbon Conductive Ink Material, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building Automation, Consumer Products, Wearable, Healthcare, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The silver conductive ink material segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the in-mold electronics market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the in-mold electronics market is divided into silver conductive ink material, carbon conductive ink material, and others. Among these, the silver conductive ink material segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the in-mold electronics market during the projected timeframe. Silver conductive ink is a material having a silver base that is used to manufacture components. It is composed of microscopic particles that are coated with dispersion technologies to maintain them in place and prevent settling or clumping. Silver conductive ink has minimal contact resistance, great adhesion, high electrical conductivity, and a simple application process.

The consumer products segment is predicted to account for the largest revenue share in the in-mold electronics market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the in-mold electronics market is divided into automotive, building automation, consumer products, wearable, healthcare, and others. Among these, the consumer products segment is predicted to account for the largest revenue share in the in-mold electronics market during the projected timeframe. In-mold electronics (IME) has become more prevalent in consumer electronics such as keyboards, cell phones, tablets, controls for remotes, flexible displays, audio devices, smartwatches, gaming controllers, and others. Manufacturers are increasingly turning to in-mold electronics to add preferred designs to their products while also garnering cost and time savings.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the in-mold electronics market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the in-mold electronics market over the forecast period. This is because North American industries are progressively adopting innovative and creative technologies. Countries with capital-intensive economies, such as the United States and Canada, place a greater emphasis on automation and the adoption of innovative technologies. Furthermore, the region's expanding demand for luxury consumers, healthcare, wearables, and automotive products is boosting the use of in-mold electronics by a wide range of product businesses. Growing disposable income, increased desire for luxury electronic equipment, and rising demand for automobiles among North American consumers have all contributed to the region's in-mold electronics industry rise.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the in-mold electronics market during the projected timeframe. This is due to the growing presence of leading-edge electronics manufacturers in nations such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. One of the primary reasons is the region's high demand for consumer electronics. Increased disposable income, improved healthcare infrastructure, rapidly expanding automotive sectors, and rising demand for home improvement products are all driving market growth. The favorable government laws are tempting many large electronics manufacturers to develop their manufacturing facilities in this region, which is projected to be the most important driver of market growth in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the in-mold electronics market are Butler Technologies, GenesInk, DuPont de Numours, InMold Solutions, YOMURA, Golden Valley Products, MesoScribe Technologies, Nagase America Corporation, nScrypt Inc., Optomec, Pulse Electronics, Nissha Co., Ltd., TactoTek Oy, DuraTech Industries, and others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Canatu began mass production of a new 3D formable, transparent touch sensor. Canatu's touch sensors are integrated into Methode Electronics, Inc.'s center stack, which is a global producer of custom-built and application-specific products and solutions. The revolutionary center stack solution would be utilized in an iconic premium SUV to be presented.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the in-mold electronics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global In-Mold Electronics Market, By Product

Silver Conductive Ink Material

Carbon Conductive Ink Material

Others

Global In-Mold Electronics Market, By Application

Automotive

Building Automation

Consumer Products

Wearable

Healthcare

Others

In-Mold Electronics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



