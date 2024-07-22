CoinW Welcomes 120K Football Fans Onboard

Dubai, UAE , July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Spain revels in Berlin, Goal Rush Challenge, a Euro 2024-themed online trading competition hosted by CoinW, concluded on July 18, 2024. The event saw 35,000 entrants sharing a $1 million prize pool. Over the course of one month, the competition achieved a total trading volume of $120 billion and, most notably, welcomed 120,000 new users to CoinW.





Dubbed the lowest-threshold crypto trading competition, the Goal Rush Challenge featured a points collection and redemption scheme. Participants could collect points through social media engagements, trading, and match result prediction. To encourage neophytes to start their crypto journey, the point collection tasks were straightforward. For instance, CoinW EARN was introduced as a rewarding option, requiring less trading knowledge and offering lower risk compared to spot and futures trading. In the spot and futures sectors, daily trading tasks replaced total trading volume or PnL standards as the metrics to look at.

In terms of numbers, the Goal Rush Challenge may not be as staggering as CoinW’s other highly anticipated trading competitions. Traditionally, CoinW’s million-dollar prize trading competitions have been arenas for bold traders to showcase their skills, with top leaderboard performers claiming the jackpots. However, this time, match prediction took center stage as a refreshing part of the event. Football fans with no trading experience could easily win points by leveraging their facilities with match reading and analytics skills, thus gaining their first trading funds.

The high engagement of rediction entrants is more than just an adrenaline rush—it's an evolution, blending the excitement of sports with the invigorating world of cryptocurrency. However, this fusion is just the beginning. CoinW, the world’s pioneering cryptocurrency exchange, is gearing up for its 7th anniversary. More prizes will be awarded to those who dare to “wager” their fortunes with strategy and passion.

