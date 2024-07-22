(DTC) Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market Share to Cross USD 12.5 Billion by 2034, at 20.5% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the study concludes that the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) pet food market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 2.3 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 12.5 Billion by 2034.

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market Report Overview

In the DTC business model, pet food manufacturers sell directly to pet owners, bypassing traditional distribution channels like supermarkets or pet stores. This puts companies more in charge of price, client interactions, and brand. Convenience for the owner, customized nutrition, and premium ingredients are paramount for DTC pet food manufacturers. Companies may bargain for more reasonable prices and enjoy higher profit margins since there are no middlemen involved. In a bid to build trust with customers, most DTC brands talk much about transparency by giving extra information on sourcing their ingredients and details about their manufacturing. They give customized nutrition according to individual pet needs.

Key strategies for pet food manufacturers would be fresh ingredients and subscription models for pet supplies, all to reduce the brick-and-mortar burden. They have heavy investments in social media and digital marketing for brand engagement. Supplements, snacks, and pet care accessories are also offered by many DTC pet food firms. Based on user feedback, supplements, and snacks can quickly be iterated and developed into products with the DTC model. However, the presence of competition from established brands, unevenly educated consumers about product value, and headaches from shipping and logistics management have created meaningful friction. Despite these barriers, rising demand for premium pet care products, combined with increasing pet ownership, has driven meaningful growth in the D2C pet food market. The key pain points among stakeholders in this market have to do with the competition from established brands, problems with shipping/logistics management, and consumers who are unevenly educated as to the value of the product.

Competitive Landscape:

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Mars Incorporated

Simmons Pet Food

Nestle, The Farmer's Dog, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Hill's Pet Nutrition

JustFoodForDogs LLC

NomNomNow, Inc.

Diamond Pet Foods

Heristo Aktiengesellschaft

Farmina Pet Foods Holding B.V.

WellPet

Ollie Pets Inc.

General Mills

Analyst View:

The DTC pet food industry has been on the rise by offering high-quality care products directly to pet owners, skipping conventional channels of distribution such as pet stores or supermarkets. The model provides ease, customized nutrition, and quality ingredients, freeing up business resources and efforts into branding, pricing, and customer engagement. In an effort to build consumers' trust, direct-to-consumer companies often disclose information about ingredients, even the process of manufacture. DTC manufacturers adopt various key strategies that involve the use of fresh ingredients, subscription models, deep investments in digital marketing and social media, and snack, supplement, and pet care accessory offerings. DTC companies are meeting some dietary needs and tastes, and digital platforms plus internet reach make brand use easy.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

A Greater Understanding of Pet Wellness and Health

Owners are becoming educated about the animal nutrition scene. This sees to it that there is a prominence of human-grade quality in better and more natural diets for pets. Furthermore, DTC companies often accommodate specific dietary needs and preferences; for example, high-protein recipes for energetic dogs or grain-free options for pets with allergies. This type of personalization will likely appeal to pet owners who are looking to make sure their furry friends get the nutrition they need to thrive.

Growing Pet Population

The global pet population is on the rise, and the population is estimated at 230 million fish, 70 million birds, 45 million reptiles, 120 million cats, and 85 million dogs being kept as pets in U.S. households alone. Tied with this rise in pet ownership is a large and wide-ranging market associated with pet food. With specially formulated food, DTC brands can tap into these niche markets within the pet population. For example, DTC companies might make food rich in glucosamine and chondroitin to promote joint health in senior pets. For breeds that have particular needs—like short-faced dogs such as Pugs or Bulldogs—a DTC brand may well mix up kibble of a shape or texture which allows the animal to chew it up and swallow it more easily. Furthermore, the rising interest in mixed-breed dogs means increased demand for food that answers to a greater range of nutritional needs, which can be provided by DTC brands in the form of customizable food blends.

Market Trends:

Digital Platforms and Internet Reach

One major force at work is simply the ease of subscription services and online ordering that make using DTC brands easy on the customer. Convenience, freshness, and quality: those are a few things most busy owners appreciate about getting their pets' food delivered directly to their doorstep. Never again haul home heavy grocery bags or run out of food at inopportune times. Moreover, there is usually rich content regarding products, ingredients, and philosophies on DTC websites, making it possible for pet owners to know all about animal nutrition. Online forums and communities might connect pet owners with others who have similar interests and concerns and be very useful with peer recommendations. Ultimately, such ease, information accessibility, and online communities that DTC pet food companies propagate serve to make the experience of pet owners more efficient and fulfilling.

Segmentation:

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market is segmented based on Pet Type, Health Condition, and Region.

Pet Type Insights

The species of pets that the DTC pet food market caters to are fish, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and reptiles. Specialized diets or more basic diets deal with certain health conditions in dogs. These come in many flavors and nutritional compositions: kibble, canned food, and raw. Treats and supplements will be given for the teeth, coat, joints, and skin. There are also foods developed for cats that have unique nutritional requirements, such as added needs for play, urinary health, hairball control, and coat and skin health. Other pets may feature fish, birds, rabbits, and reptiles, for which products are manufactured to satisfy their nutritional requirements. While reptile food may consist of live insects blended with artificial pellets, on the other end, bird food can include seeds and pellets. Moreover, supplements are given to ensure the well-being of these creatures.

Health Condition Insights

DTC pet foods offer a wide array of products designed for complete and balanced nutrition for pets. These include specially designed meals that cover all the required, important vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to ensure their health and wellbeing. Digestive health supplements support and improve digestive systems of pets; most of them have fiber and probiotics that facilitate gastrointestinal problems. There are also hypoallergenic treats and diets that change their sources of protein and stay away from common allergies. Another category would be need-based products, which aspire to enhance the quality of life for pets in regard to joint and weight management, skin, coat, and other health issues.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, Meghan Knoll Returns to Bark in New Chief DTC Officer Role. Bark, a global dog brand, is expanding its direct-to-consumer channel, bringing back Meghan Knoll as chief direct-to-consumer officer. Knoll will lead accelerated DTC growth, having previously held positions such as program manager, general manager, and SVP of direct-to-consumer. With a seven-year history, Knoll has experience in various roles within Bark.

In March 2024, Meat DTC brand launches a line for pets. ButcherBox, a meat and seafood brand, has launched ButcherBox For Pets, a line of complete dry food, treats, and hip and joint supplements for dogs. The brand, developed by clinical veterinarians, uses humanely raised, sustainable proteins from partners with third-party animal welfare certifications. It is B Corp certified and follows high-quality standards.

Regional Insights

North America: With a high rate of pet ownership and a strong, deeply ingrained culture of health and wellness in pets, North America has long been one of the largest markets for direct-to-consumer pet food. A robust e-commerce infrastructure continues to fuel online sales in the meantime.

With a high rate of pet ownership and a strong, deeply ingrained culture of health and wellness in pets, North America has long been one of the largest markets for direct-to-consumer pet food. A robust e-commerce infrastructure continues to fuel online sales in the meantime. Europe: With increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and a rise in pet ownership, this region is just exploding with direct-to-consumer pet food businesses. Domestic and foreign brands nurture the market's competitiveness by growing rapidly.

Browse Detail Report on "Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market Size, Share, By Type (Meals (Dry, Wet, Customized), Treats (Standard Treats, Dental Chews), Supplements), By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Other Pets), By Health Condition (Nutrition, Digestive Health, Allergies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/direct-to-consumer-pet-food-market-5519

