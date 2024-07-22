Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine Announces Use-Inspired and Translation Grant Opportunities to Accelerate Climate Innovation

Fort Collins, CO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine (CO-WY Engine), powered by Innosphere Ventures and one of ten inaugural awardees under the National Science Foundation (NSF) Regional Innovation Engines initiative, is excited to announce the launch of its Use-Inspired and Translation Grant opportunities. This grant program aims to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of innovations into tangible products, services, or solutions that address climate resiliency.

The Translation Grant Program seeks to accelerate the commercialization of innovations addressing climate resiliency. Proposals should demonstrate a solid product-market fit, collaboration with industry partners, and a roadmap for securing additional funding.

The Use-Inspired R&D Grant Program aims to foster the research and development of innovative data, technology, or practice solutions for advancing climate technologies and community resiliency. This program is intended for projects that have not yet been licensed or optioned.

Priority areas for this cycle include Complex Earth Sensing, Soil Carbon Capture Data & Analytics, Methane Emissions Analysis, Extreme Weather Modeling, Wildfire Risk & Prediction, and Water Availability Prediction

Grant Program Goals:

Enhance the Pathway for Climate Resilience Solutions:

Bridge the Funding/Resource Gap

Support Growth of the Climate Innovation Ecosystem:

Foster Inclusivity

General Program Information: We anticipate the possibility of two (2) program cycles in 2024 Award year:

First Application Cycle: Opens July 22, 2024; Due Sept 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm MT

Opens July 22, 2024; Due Sept 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm MT Second Application Cycle (if budget allows): Expected to open January 15, 2025; Due February 28, 2025, at 5:00 pm MT

Selected projects will receive funding support ranging from $250,000 to $750,000 for the Translation Grant Program and up to $300,000 for the Use-Inspired R&D Grant Program. Each program cycle will have a project period of one year, with the possibility of a formal no-cost extension for up to six months, subject to approval.

Translation grant proposals must be led and submitted by startup ventures or one of the following Colorado and Wyoming institutions of higher education.

Use-Inspired R&D Grant proposals must be led and submitted by one of the following Colorado and Wyoming institutions of higher education.

Collaborations, either funded or unfunded, with other non-lead cross-sector partners in our region are allowed and highly encouraged.

Eligible institutions include:

Colorado School of Mines

Colorado State University

Metro State University

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Denver

University of Northern Colorado

University of Wyoming

"We are thrilled to launch this combined grant program, which represents a huge milestone for the CO-WY Engine and an incredible opportunity for our region. By supporting both early-stage research and the translation of these innovations into practical solutions, we aim to build a robust ecosystem that drives sustainable growth and addresses the urgent challenges faced by our communities. This initiative is a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication of our partners across Colorado and Wyoming," said Mike Freeman, CO-WY Engine CEO.

Launch Date: July 22, 2024 | Submission Deadline: September 3, 2024

To provide more information about the RFP and answer questions, the CO-WY Engine will host three virtual events:

August 1, 2024

Use-Inspired RFP Virtual Event

Translation Grant RFP Event

August 7, 2024

Use-Inspired RFP Virtual Event

Translation Grant RFP Event

August 8, 2024

Partnering Opportunity R&D Virtual Event

Translation Grant RFP Event

Applications are due by 5:00 pm MT on the submission deadline date and must be submitted electronically via the CO-WY Engine website. No late submissions will be accepted.

For more information about the CO-WY Engine and its programs, visit https://www.co-wyengine.org/

