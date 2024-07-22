Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 29 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 12/7/2024 156,700 545.05 85,409,375 Monday, 15 July 2024 1,087 559.05 607,687 Tuesday, 16 July 2024 1,300 559.19 726,947 Wednesday, 17 July 2024 1,148 555.70 637,944 Thursday, 18 July 2024 1,165 559.89 652,272 Friday, 19 July 2024 1,200 558.28 669,936 In the period 15/7/2024 - 19/7/2024 5,900 558.44 3,294,786 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 19/7/2024 162,600 545.54 88,704,161 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,773,526 treasury shares corresponding to 7.09% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

