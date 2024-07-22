Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 29 2024
On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 12/7/2024
|156,700
|545.05
|85,409,375
|Monday, 15 July 2024
|1,087
|559.05
|607,687
|Tuesday, 16 July 2024
|1,300
|559.19
|726,947
|Wednesday, 17 July 2024
|1,148
|555.70
|637,944
|Thursday, 18 July 2024
|1,165
|559.89
|652,272
|Friday, 19 July 2024
|1,200
|558.28
|669,936
|In the period 15/7/2024 - 19/7/2024
|5,900
|558.44
|3,294,786
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 19/7/2024
|162,600
|545.54
|88,704,161
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,773,526 treasury shares corresponding to 7.09% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
