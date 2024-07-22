Global Shale Gas Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: A $126.9 Billion Market with BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, and Royal Dutch Shell Dominating

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shale Gas - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Shale Gas is estimated at US$94.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$126.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Looking forward, the landscape for shale gas continues to evolve with enhancements in technology and shifts in regulatory frameworks aimed at fostering more sustainable practices within the industry. Innovations in fracking techniques and improvements in drilling technologies are making shale gas extraction more viable and environmentally palatable. Additionally, governmental policies, including subsidies and incentives for adopting cleaner technologies, are crucial in shaping the development and acceptance of shale gas operations.

The growth of this sector is further supported by rising industrial demand for cleaner, cost-effective fuel options and the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities, which open new markets for U.S. shale gas. Moreover, advancements such as real-time data monitoring and the application of AI in operational optimizations are enhancing the efficiency and safety of shale gas extraction, promising to sustain its role as a key player in the global energy matrix.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Power Generation End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$48.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Industrial End-Use segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $25.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.2% CAGR to reach $20.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

