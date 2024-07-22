Prepare Your College Student for a Smooth School Year Free of Legal Challenges

Lansing, Mich., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young adults heading off to college in the fall are often unaware of potential legal considerations their “adult” status presents. These issues fall into two categories: personal and criminal. A single poor choice in either area can have a lifelong impact. Personal matters include establishing a durable power of attorney for health care, FERPA forms, cyber safety and academic dishonesty. Criminal issues range from distracted driving, to alcohol and drug charges, to consent.

"With the excitement surrounding this new chapter of life, legal realties are often overlooked. The college years can present parents and their adult children with unique legal challenges and opportunities,” said attorney, Alex Rusek .

Before you and your young adult get started on their packing and textbook list, there are some things that should be discussed first, such as establishing a durable power of attorney for health care emergencies, how to avoid potential legal challenges and what to do should the young adult find themselves in a situation where criminal charges may be brought.

As a resource for these discussions, Foster Swift has developed a video series addressing the following topics:

Bullying : Strategies on how to deal with bullying, the consequences of bullying, and deciding when and if an attorney should be involved.

Strategies on how to deal with bullying, the consequences of bullying, and deciding when and if an attorney should be involved. Distracted Driving : Understand the dangers and legal consequences of distracted driving, especially as young adults head off to college.

: Understand the dangers and legal consequences of distracted driving, especially as young adults head off to college. Durable Power of Attorney : Learn the importance of having your adult child set up a durable power of attorney and health care durable power of attorney to ensure financial and medical matters are taken care of in an emergency.

Learn the importance of having your adult child set up a durable power of attorney and health care durable power of attorney to ensure financial and medical matters are taken care of in an emergency. Cybersecurity & Identity Theft : Gain valuable insights into how to talk to your college student about proper technology use and safety in the digital age.

Gain valuable insights into how to talk to your college student about proper technology use and safety in the digital age. Cyberbullying and Online Defamation : How to address issues relating to cyberbullying and defamation and legal ways to handle it.

How to address issues relating to cyberbullying and defamation and legal ways to handle it. Facing Criminal Charges : Learn crucial information on what to do when your child is charged with a crime.

Learn crucial information on what to do when your child is charged with a crime. Importance of Consent : An overview of consent and the legal ramifications when students engage in nonconsensual sexual acts.

An overview of consent and the legal ramifications when students engage in nonconsensual sexual acts. Common Legal Pitfalls : An overview of frequent scenarios students may encounter and ways to avoid them during their academic career.

“Our goal with this video series is to provide young adults and their parents with the legal knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions and safeguard their well-being and their future,” Alex continued.

These videos along with other resources are available on Foster Swift’s website: fosterswift.com/f-practices-avoiding-legal-consequences-parents-college-students.html and social media for convenient access. Foster Swift encourages parents and students to take advantage of this valuable information to promote a safer and more secure college experience.

Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs 100 attorneys and over 100 support staff in five locations: Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, and Holland. In 2023, Foster Swift achieved Midsize Mansfield Certified Plus designation which recognizes law firms for the inclusivity and transparency of their leadership processes for attorneys. For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com.

