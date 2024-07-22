Global High Temperature Thermal Energy Storage (HTTES) Solutions Industry Report 2024: A $20 Billion Market by 2030 with Siemens Gamesa, Azelio, and EnergyNest Leading

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Thermal Energy Storage Solutions Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Storage Mediums and current and future installed capacities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal energy storage market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2030 from $4.5 billion in 2022, growing at 16.3% during the period.



The high-temperature thermal energy storage (HTTES) market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing need for efficient and sustainable energy storage solutions across various industries.

In the competitive landscape, several key players are actively developing and deploying HTTES solutions to gain a competitive edge. Companies such as Siemens Gamesa, Azelio, and EnergyNest are at the forefront, leveraging their technological expertise and strategic partnerships to expand their market presence. The market also sees the entry of innovative startups offering niche solutions and targeting specific applications within the HTTES sector.

North America and Europe are leading the HTTES market, driven by strong regulatory support, significant investments in renewable energy projects, and the presence of key market players. The Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing rapid growth, fueled by the rising energy demand, increasing industrialization, and government initiatives to promote clean energy technologies.



High-temperature thermal energy storage systems store energy in the form of heat at temperatures typically above 200C, making them ideal for applications requiring high energy density and long-duration storage. These systems are crucial for balancing energy supply and demand, particularly in industrial processes, power generation, and renewable energy integration.

The advancements in materials and technologies have enabled the development of more efficient and cost-effective HTTES solutions. The use of materials such as molten salts, ceramics, and phase change materials (PCMs) has enhanced the thermal storage capacity and longevity of these systems. Moreover, innovations in thermal management and insulation have improved the overall performance and efficiency of HTTES systems.



One of the key drivers of the HTTES market is the growing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. HTTES systems can store excess energy generated during peak production periods and release it during periods of low production or high demand, thereby ensuring a reliable and continuous energy supply.

This capability is particularly important for industrial applications and grid stabilization. The industrial sector is a major end user of HTTES systems, utilizing them for processes such as metal smelting, chemical production, and food processing. These applications require large amounts of heat, and HTTES systems provide an efficient and sustainable way to meet these energy needs. Additionally, the increasing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving energy efficiency has further driven the adoption of HTTES solutions in the industrial sector.

Competitive Landscape

Heliogen

Brenmiller Energy

Batsand

EnergyNest

Polar Night Energy

Build to zero

Eco-Tech Ceram

Newton Energy Solutions

Kyoto Group

