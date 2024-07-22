Global Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $500 Million to 2030 - Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $288.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $380.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.



The growth in the ESB market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising adoption of cloud computing and hybrid IT environments necessitates sophisticated integration solutions that can handle diverse data sources and applications. Secondly, the increasing complexity of IT ecosystems, with a mix of legacy and modern systems, drives the demand for ESBs to ensure seamless interoperability. Thirdly, the shift towards microservices and SOA architectures enhances the need for ESBs to manage service communication and orchestration effectively.

Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements in industries such as finance and healthcare mandate secure and reliable data integration, propelling the adoption of ESBs. The trend towards digital transformation and the growing emphasis on agility and scalability in business operations also contribute significantly to market growth.

Furthermore, advancements in ESB technology, such as improved support for API management and real-time analytics, are expanding the scope and capabilities of these solutions, making them more attractive to enterprises looking to enhance their integration strategies.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for ESBs

Increasing Complexity of IT Ecosystems Throws the Spotlight on ESB Integration Capabilities

Shift towards Microservices Architecture Propels Growth in ESB Demand

Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation Drives Adoption of ESB Solutions

Advancements in API Management Technologies Generate Opportunities for Enhanced ESB Features

Real-Time Analytics Integration with ESBs Spurs Demand for Intelligent Data Processing

Adoption of Hybrid IT Environments Accelerates Demand for Versatile ESB Solutions

Legacy System Modernization Needs Provides Growth Opportunity

Expansion of Financial Services Sector Generates Demand for Robust Data Integration Solutions

Increasing Use of Big Data and IoT Expands Addressable Market for Scalable ESB Solutions

Innovations in Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) Impacts ESB Adoption

Rise of Mobile and Remote Work Environments Spurs Demand for Flexible ESB Solutions

Enhanced Security Features in Modern ESBs Generate Demand in Highly Regulated Industries

Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Drives Intelligent ESB Development

Need for Seamless Application Integration in Healthcare Drives ESB Adoption

Growing Investment in IT Infrastructure by SMEs Expands Market Opportunities for ESB Solutions

