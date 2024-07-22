Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Industry Business Report 2024-2030: Increasing Data Analytics and Big Data Needs Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Dublin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the NAS market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in storage solutions are making NAS devices more efficient and affordable, thereby increasing their adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). For example, developments in SSD (Solid State Drive) technology are enhancing the performance and reliability of NAS devices, while cost reductions in storage media are making high-capacity NAS solutions more accessible.

The proliferation of data-intensive applications, such as video surveillance, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), is generating a greater need for reliable and scalable storage solutions, boosting demand for NAS devices. These applications often require continuous data capture and analysis, necessitating robust storage infrastructures that can handle large volumes of data. Consumer behavior is also playing a significant role, with an increasing number of individuals seeking high-capacity storage solutions for personal data, media files, and home security systems.

Additionally, regulatory requirements for data protection and compliance are compelling businesses to invest in advanced storage solutions like NAS to ensure data integrity and security. Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) mandate stringent data protection measures, driving the adoption of NAS solutions that can help organizations meet these requirements.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Midmarket NAS Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$68.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.4%. The Enterprise NAS Solutions segment is also set to grow at 13.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.3% CAGR to reach $13.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Shift Towards Hybrid Cloud Solutions Propels Growth in NAS Market

Increasing Data Analytics and Big Data Needs Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for NAS Devices

Technological Advancements in Multi-Bay NAS Units Strengthen Business Case for Enhanced Data Redundancy

Rise in Home Media Storage and Streaming Drives Adoption of Consumer NAS Devices

Innovations in SSD Technology Accelerate Demand for High-Performance NAS Solutions

Proliferation of Data-Intensive Applications Spurs Growth in NAS Market

Growing Importance of Data Security and Compliance Drives NAS Adoption

Integration of Remote Access Capabilities Throws the Spotlight on NAS Devices for Distributed Teams

Cost Reductions in Storage Media Expand Addressable Market for SMEs

Enhanced RAID Configurations Sustain Growth in NAS Market

Rising Consumer Awareness about Data Backup and Recovery Drives Market Adoption

Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI Applications Generates Demand for Scalable NAS Solutions

Regulatory Requirements for Data Protection Boosts NAS Market Growth

Expansion of Digital Content Libraries Drives Demand for High-Capacity NAS Storage

Growing Trend of Remote Work and Collaboration Drives Adoption of NAS Devices

