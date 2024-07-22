LifeVantage To Host “LifeVantage Open House” Virtual Calls on July 23 and 24

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, will host Open House calls on July 23 and 24, for anyone wanting to learn more about LifeVantage, its activating products, and the Company’s industry-leading compensation plan designed to meet modern sharers by supporting both product sellers and team builders.



The Open House call on the 23rd will feature a Q&A with LifeVantage President and CEO, Steve Fife, Chief Sales Officer, Kristen Cunningham, and Regional Vice President of Sales, Jake Hines. The discussion will include the evolution of the Company and how LifeVantage has positioned itself for future growth in direct sales. Consumer advocate, environmental champion, business leader, and LifeVantage Board Member, Erin Brockovich, will also join the call to share what attracted her to the Company, as well as give her perspective on the award-winning products and vibrant community.

The Open House call on the 24th will feature LifeVantage sales leaders, including members of both the Field and Scientific Advisory Boards, who will share their experiences with LifeVantage’s products, earning with the Evolve Compensation Plan, as well as their thoughts on why there has never been a more exciting time to be a LifeVantage Consultant.

LifeVantage Open House, Meet LifeVantage

Date: Tuesday, July 23

Time: 6:00pm MT

Location: Virtual

Link to Join: LifeVantage Open House

Password: LV

LifeVantage Open House, The Time is Now

Date: Wednesday, July 24

Time: 6:00pm MT

Location: Virtual

Link to Join: LifeVantage Open House

Password: LV

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

jrumble@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com