Professor Dr. Robert Schiestl Ph. D. Joins Pacific Software Inc. as Chief Science Advisor (CSA)

DANA POINT, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Software Inc.(OTC:PFSF), an emerging skincare, and aesthetics company known for its patented cosmeceutical technology Dermatrix and science-based dietary supplements, is excited to announce the appointment of Professor Dr. Robert Schiestl Ph.D. as its Chief Science Advisor (CSA), effective immediately.



Dr. Robert Schiestl is a distinguished scientist who received his Ph.D. from the University of Vienna, Austria with an extensive background in molecular toxicology, cancer prevention, and genomics. He was previously Assistant and Associate Professor in the Department of Cancer Research and later Toxicology at the Harvard School of Public Health. He is currently Professor Emeritus of Pathology, Environmental Health Sciences and Radiation Oncology at UCLA. He was a Director of the UCLA Center for Environmental Genomics, member of the UCLA Cancer Center and Occupational and Environmental Health Sciences. He was also a member of the Interdepartmental Program in molecular Toxicology (advisory committee) at UCLA. Dr. Schiestl has authored over 200 peer-reviewed publications and has been recognized with numerous awards for his groundbreaking research and contributions to science.

Dr. Schiestl's work focuses on the mechanisms of genetic stability and the development of strategies to prevent genetic diseases and cancer. His research has provided significant insights into the field of oxidative stress and its impact on health, which aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to develop innovative skincare products and science-based dietary supplements.

Dr. Schiestl’s Achievements and Contributions Include:

Over 200 peer-reviewed publications in prestigious scientific journals, 9 press releases and 16 patents and 6 companies.

Recipient of numerous awards including Outstanding Leadership Award in Healthcare 2022, Outstanding Visionary Award in Healthcare 2023, Outstanding Organization Award in Healthcare 2024, Outstanding Education Award 2023, The Outstanding MORE Leadership Award (Money and Real Estate) in 2023, Outstanding CXO Award 2024 as best CEO, the Outstanding Leadership Award in Internet 2024, The Best Speakership Award at The International Conference on Nursery, Patient Safety and Healthcare 2023.

Pioneering research in genetic stability and cancer prevention and Health.

Development of novel strategies to combat oxidative stress-related health issues.

Harrysen Mittler, CEO stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Robert Schiestl to our team as our Chief Science Advisor. His unparalleled expertise and visionary approach to scientific research will be invaluable as we continue to advance our cosmeceutical technology and dietary supplements to commercial status. His insights and guidance may play a crucial role in shaping the future of our innovations and supplement offerings."

About Pacific Software Inc.

Pacific Software Inc. is an emerging cosmetics and aesthetics company developing skincare products featuring its patented cosmeceutical technology known as Dermatrix. Additionally, the company expects to produce science-based dietary supplements designed to promote overall health and wellness. Recently the company announced the acquisition of a science based dietary supplement supporting brain health and memory function. The supplement was sold over a period of 8 years under the brand names of SuppleMEM AD™ and A.L.Z. Defense™ featuring a formula tested extensively by leading Alzheimer’s researchers. The Company intends to resurrect these brand names and commercial product applications in the USA and Mexico.

