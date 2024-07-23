Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market Size To Worth USD 4.41 Billion By 2033 l CAGR Of 4.43%

New York, United States , July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.86 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.41 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.43% during the projected period.





Biological or chemical agents known as agricultural disinfectants are used in livestock and agricultural environments to eliminate or reduce the presence of harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. These disinfectants are critical to maintaining biosecurity, stopping the transmission of illness, and ensuring the general well-being and productivity of agricultural practices. Wide-spectrum antibacterial action, adaptability to various surfaces and equipment, and safety for people and animals when used as prescribed are key characteristics of agricultural disinfectants. They are typically used to provide a sanitized and disease-free environment in agricultural buildings, animal housing, equipment, and transportation, which eventually promotes healthier animals and increases crop yields. Furthermore, as consumers become more conscious of the safety and quality of the products they purchase, the agriculture sector is under increasing pressure to retain the integrity of its output. Agricultural disinfectants are crucial to this endeavor due to they shield machinery, livestock, and crops from dangerous illnesses and impurities. Farmers and agricultural enterprises are realizing the importance of utilizing effective disinfection techniques to improve food safety, minimize crop rotting during storage and transit, and reduce disease transmission among livestock. Furthermore, this greater awareness is driving investments in agricultural disinfectants and stimulating industry innovation and regulatory agencies tightening safety rules. Using agricultural disinfectants improves the health of both plants and animals. The world market for agricultural disinfectants is growing as a result of the growing demand for good agricultural productivity brought on by the population's steady rise. However, inhaling concentrated alcohol vapor can affect the central nervous system and irritate the respiratory tract. All of these health risks could hinder the growth of the agricultural disinfectant industry.

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chemical Disinfectants, Physical Disinfectants, Biological Disinfectants, and Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder, and Others), By Application (Surface, Aerial, Water Sanitizing, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The chemical disinfectants segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agricultural disinfectants market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global agricultural disinfectants market is divided into chemical disinfectants, physical disinfectants, biological disinfectants, and others. Among these, the chemical disinfectants segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agricultural disinfectants market during the projected timeframe. Given their exceptional efficacy against all infections, chemical disinfectants are expected to dominate the global market. Due to their versatility in containing bacterial, viral, and fungal outbreaks, they have also proven to be extremely dependable in their application and have been widely incorporated into the horticultural landscape. They dominated the global market owing to these qualities.

The liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global agricultural disinfectants market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global agricultural disinfectants market is divided into liquid, powder, and others. Among these, the liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global agricultural disinfectants market during the projected timeframe. Due to its superior qualities, which include affordability and ease of use in comparison to alternative options. Additionally, liquid disinfectants are readily available and soluble. Agricultural disinfectants with a liquid base are commonly utilized in agriculture to boost crop productivity and reduce the risk of disease in animals. These are expected to drive the worldwide market for liquid-based agricultural disinfectants during the forecast period.

The surface segment is predicted for the highest revenue share in the agricultural disinfectants market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global agricultural disinfectants market is divided into surface, aerial, water sanitizing, and others. Among these, the surface segment is predicted for the highest revenue share in the agricultural disinfectants market during the estimated period. Due to surface applications being so effective at preventing the spread of diseases and infections, the agricultural disinfectant market has experienced rapid expansion. Farmers are utilizing surface disinfection processes more often to maintain their surroundings clean and disease-free, as well as to ensure the health of their livestock and crops. This trend is expected to continue as the agriculture sector prioritizes biosecurity and sustainability more highly.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural disinfectants market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural disinfectants market over the forecast period. This is a result of the region's high levels of animal husbandry and widespread food cultivation. The agricultural products of countries like China and India are valued by the market. Modern farming methods are being used significantly more often, farmers are becoming more vocal about their concerns over biosecurity protocols, and government programs aimed at boosting agricultural output solidify Asia Pacific's leadership in this sector.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global agricultural disinfectants market during the projected timeframe. Due to reasons like the global development of agricultural operations and the growing demand for high-quality agricultural products, the market is growing rapidly. More importantly, the region's emphasis on pesticide-based farming and the requirement to handle new challenges in disease management for the production of crops and livestock has greatly increased the demand for agricultural disinfectants. Another sizable market segment that is currently growing is North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market include Entaco NV, Nufarm Limited, Zoetis, The Chemours Company, Stepan Company, Dow Inc., Neogen Corporation, FINK TEC GmbH, Thymox Technology, Quat-Chem Ltd., Nettex Poultry Inc., LANXESS Ag, Bayer AG, and others.

Recent Development:

In March 2023, Diversey is a disinfectant producer that Solenis purchased for $4.6 billion. The combined company will be able to grow and benefit from many profitable cross-selling opportunities thanks to this partnership, including meeting the rising demand from customers for cleaning, hygiene, and water management products.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global agricultural disinfectants market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market, By Type

Chemical Disinfectants

Physical Disinfectants

Biological Disinfectants

Others



Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market, By Form

Liquid

Powder

Others

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market, By Application

Surface

Aerial

Water Sanitizing

Others

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



