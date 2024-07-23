Wereldhave Half-year results 2024

| Source: Wereldhave N.V. Wereldhave N.V.

  • Dutch retail sales +4%, well above inflation
  • Footfall +5%, significantly outperforming the market
  • Positive valuation result core portfolio of +3%, driven by Full Service Centers
  • Fitch credit rating BBB, immediate recurring savings effect on interest costs
  • Debt profile further strengthened through € 119m USPP raise
  • First steps taken for disposals and/or joint ventures of several Dutch assets
  • Direct result impacted by bankruptcies and higher financial expenses, normalization in H2
  • Forecast FY 2024 DRPS € 1.75 reiterated

