Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
DIRECTOR’S OTHER DIRECTORSHIP
In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.14, the Company announces that Andrew Zychowski was appointed to the Board of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (“Digital 9”) as a non-executive director on 22 July 2024. Digital 9’s shares are listed on the Official List of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for Listed Securities.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
