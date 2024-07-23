Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

DIRECTOR’S OTHER DIRECTORSHIP

In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.14, the Company announces that Andrew Zychowski was appointed to the Board of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (“Digital 9”) as a non-executive director on 22 July 2024. Digital 9’s shares are listed on the Official List of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for Listed Securities.

