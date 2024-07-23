Global Spirulina Market Size To Worth USD 932.78 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.85%

New York, United States , July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Spirulina Market Size is to Grow from USD 364.58 Million in 2023 to USD 932.78 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.85% during the projected period.





Spirulina, a multicellular and filamentous blue-green alga from the cyanophycean family, has acquired broad acceptance in a variety of industries, including healthy foods, pharmaceuticals, aquatic enhancement, and others. It stands out as an excellent source of nutrients and is even used in spacecraft as a calorie-dense capsule. The increasing need for spirulina is fueled by its exceptional nutritional content, which includes high levels of vitamins, proteins, and critical minerals. Its historical consumption includes both raw and processed meals and capsules, a practice that continues in various nations. It strengthens immunological function, improves intestinal health, increases energy, lowers cholesterol, and aids weight loss. It is also used in skincare products due to its anti-inflammatory qualities. The increased incidence of chronic diseases, a growing global population, and people's changing habits have all contributed to a significant increase in the consumption of nutritious foods and supplements around the world.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the Report on the " Global Spirulina Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Tablets and Capsules, Flakes, and Phycocyanin), By Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverage, and Animal Feed), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The tablet and capsule category are likely to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global spirulina market is divided into tablets and capsules, flakes, and phycocyanin. Among these, the tablet and capsule category are likely to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The tablet and capsule category are a well-established participant in the spirulina industry, offering a simple and easy-to-consume way to incorporate spirulina into daily meals. Spirulina supplements are commonly given in the form of pills and capsules, which appeal to clients' preferences for convenient and precise dosage ingestion. The increased demand for health supplements among health-conscious consumers who are discovering the benefits of spirulina's high nutritional content is viewed as a key development driver.

The nutraceuticals segment is expected to have the highest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global spirulina market is divided into nutraceuticals, food & beverage, and animal feed. Among these, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to have the highest market share over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness of spirulina's health advantages is likely to drive significant growth in the nutraceutical market. Spirulina is high in protein, vitamins, and antioxidants, which provide various health benefits including immunological support, anti-inflammatory properties, and the capacity to lower triglycerides. As people become more conscious of their health and seek natural supplements, spirulina's reputation as a sustainable and nutrient-dense superfood develops. The increased prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues has prompted people to add spirulina to their regular meals as a preventive precaution.

North America is expected to have the greatest share of the global spirulina market during the forecast period.

The spirulina market in North America is expected to expand more as consumers become more health-conscious. Consumers are actively seeking organic ways to improve their well-being. Its status as a superfood rich in protein, vitamins, and antioxidants attracts health-conscious consumers. As people look for natural ingredients in their cuisine, spirulina's usefulness as a natural coloring agent in beverages, confections, and baked products offers fresh possibilities. The region's advanced healthcare industry, the presence of prominent suppliers, the substantial amount of spirulina consumption, and the growing need for organic coloring agents. These are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to have fastest CAGR in the global spirulina market throughout the forecast period. The predicted supremacy stems from these countries' vast production of this algae. Moreover, the region's fast increasing sector benefits from a new trend: the incorporation of this algae species into nutraceuticals, particularly non-dairy products enhance the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the spirulina market include Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan International SA, E.I.D. Parry Limited, Echlorial, Algenol Biofuels Inc., Cyanotech Corporation, DOHLER GmbH, DIC Corporation, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Cabassi & Giuriati SpA, DDW, Pond Technologies Inc, Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd., and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, The American Public University System announced that the Spirulina Algae Group, which is part of the University's Supernova Search Group, has received NASA research money to examine the use of spirulina to produce plants in space settings.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global spirulina market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Spirulina Market, By Product Type

Tablets and Capsules

Flakes

Phycocyanin

Global Spirulina Market, By Application

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Global Spirulina Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



