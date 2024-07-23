Global Sports Medicine Industry Forecast Report to 2028: Smart Surgeries, Smart Sensors and Regenerative Medicine in Sports Medicine

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Medicine Industry, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis covers innovative devices propelling industry growth as well as market trends and emerging business models that will dominate the sports medicine sector. It highlights the dominating solutions in the sports medicine devices industry, including body reconstruction and body support and recovery devices, as well as companies' business models and recent advances to meet present-day challenges.
The report foresees a favorable environment for college athletics and sports, with a better focus on athlete wellbeing, support for injuries, and more scholarships for student-athletes. Meanwhile, outpatient sites are increasingly preferred thanks to their reduced risk of infection and being more intimate than the hospital, giving patients a greater sense of personalized care and connection with their care team.
Technology is improving sports injury prevention and recovery. As a result, it is a key factor driving the growth of sports medicine, with advancements such as 3D printed implants and computer-aided design programs. These aid in speeding up recovery and effective customized prosthesis making. Other new-age technologies will significantly change business and commercial models in sports. For instance, generative AI will drive industry growth with its likely shift from fan data to a more demanding setting for college sports data.
This analysis provides an in-depth examination of market sizes, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. It focuses on technology, connectivity, and new pathways for sports medicine. The competitive analysis includes company market share for sports medicine devices as well as market sizing analysis that covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment. The study period is 2020-2028, with forecasts starting in 2024.
Key Trends
- 3D Printing's Increasing Role in Sports Medicine
- Smart Surgeries in Sports Medicine
- Smart Sensors in Sports Medicine
- Regenerative Medicine in Sports Medicine
Key Growth Opportunities
- Data-driven Patient-risk Stratification
- Improving Athletes' and Sports Players' Longevity
- Business Models for Favorable Reimbursements
- Identifying Diversity for Better Outcomes
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Competitive Landscape
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Sports Medicine - Increasing Attention in Research
- Sports Medicine - Statistics on Sports Injuries
- Global Trends - Sports Medicine Industry
- Shift in Procedures to Efficient Care Settings
- Analysis of Sports Injury Trends
- Top Market Trends Driving the Sports Medicine Devices Market
- Top Market Trends - Evolving Customers in Sports Medicine
- Top Market Trends - Understanding Gender Differences in Customers
- Top Market Trends - Services as a Solution
- Top Market Trends - Technology Development in Absorbable Implants
- Patient Care Pathway
- New Business Models
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Reconstruction Devices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Reconstruction Devices - Sports Prosthetics
- Introduction to Sports Prosthetic Devices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment
- Unit Shipment Forecast Product Subsegment
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Reconstruction Devices - Sports Medicine Implants
- Introduction to Sports Medicine Implants
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Subsegment
- Forecast Analysis
- Top Market Trends - Technology Development in Absorbable Implants
- Competitive Landscape
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Reconstruction Devices - Arthroscopy
- Introduction to Arthroscopy in Sports Medicine
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Support and Recovery
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Key Companies to Watch
- New Launches in the Sports Medicine Industry
Transformational Business Models
- Big Data in Sports Medicine: Scaling with Innovation
- Athlete Management in Sports Medicine
