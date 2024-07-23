Global Sports Medicine Industry Forecast Report to 2028: Smart Surgeries, Smart Sensors and Regenerative Medicine in Sports Medicine

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Medicine Industry, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis covers innovative devices propelling industry growth as well as market trends and emerging business models that will dominate the sports medicine sector. It highlights the dominating solutions in the sports medicine devices industry, including body reconstruction and body support and recovery devices, as well as companies' business models and recent advances to meet present-day challenges.



The report foresees a favorable environment for college athletics and sports, with a better focus on athlete wellbeing, support for injuries, and more scholarships for student-athletes. Meanwhile, outpatient sites are increasingly preferred thanks to their reduced risk of infection and being more intimate than the hospital, giving patients a greater sense of personalized care and connection with their care team.



Technology is improving sports injury prevention and recovery. As a result, it is a key factor driving the growth of sports medicine, with advancements such as 3D printed implants and computer-aided design programs. These aid in speeding up recovery and effective customized prosthesis making. Other new-age technologies will significantly change business and commercial models in sports. For instance, generative AI will drive industry growth with its likely shift from fan data to a more demanding setting for college sports data.



This analysis provides an in-depth examination of market sizes, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. It focuses on technology, connectivity, and new pathways for sports medicine. The competitive analysis includes company market share for sports medicine devices as well as market sizing analysis that covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment. The study period is 2020-2028, with forecasts starting in 2024.

Key Trends

3D Printing's Increasing Role in Sports Medicine

Smart Surgeries in Sports Medicine

Smart Sensors in Sports Medicine

Regenerative Medicine in Sports Medicine

Key Growth Opportunities

Data-driven Patient-risk Stratification

Improving Athletes' and Sports Players' Longevity

Business Models for Favorable Reimbursements

Identifying Diversity for Better Outcomes

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Competitive Landscape

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Sports Medicine - Increasing Attention in Research

Sports Medicine - Statistics on Sports Injuries

Global Trends - Sports Medicine Industry

Shift in Procedures to Efficient Care Settings

Analysis of Sports Injury Trends

Top Market Trends Driving the Sports Medicine Devices Market

Top Market Trends - Evolving Customers in Sports Medicine

Top Market Trends - Understanding Gender Differences in Customers

Top Market Trends - Services as a Solution

Top Market Trends - Technology Development in Absorbable Implants

Patient Care Pathway

New Business Models

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Reconstruction Devices

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Reconstruction Devices - Sports Prosthetics

Introduction to Sports Prosthetic Devices

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Unit Shipment Forecast Product Subsegment

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Reconstruction Devices - Sports Medicine Implants

Introduction to Sports Medicine Implants

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Subsegment

Forecast Analysis

Top Market Trends - Technology Development in Absorbable Implants

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Reconstruction Devices - Arthroscopy

Introduction to Arthroscopy in Sports Medicine

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Body Support and Recovery

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies to Watch

New Launches in the Sports Medicine Industry

Transformational Business Models

Big Data in Sports Medicine: Scaling with Innovation

Athlete Management in Sports Medicine

